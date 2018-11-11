SUNDAY, NOV. 11
ONLY ON E!

Kim Kardashian Stuns in a See-Through Dress at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 7:09 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Busy Philipps, Kim Kardashian, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Backstage

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian is never one to play it safe when it comes to fashion and her look at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards is no different. The reality star showed off her curves in a see-through, striped dress as she posed backstage with pal and Busy Tonight star Busy Philipps. Kim paired the dress with white heels and sheer white tights.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star rocked a high ponytail, similar to her sister Khloe Kardashian who opted for an all-white moment and older sister Kourtney Kardashian who kept her hair high and slicked back. The mom of three was spotted inside the show with KoKo, Kourt, mom Kris Jenner and younger sister Kendall Jenner.

The Kards are finalists in the Reality Show of 2018 category for their family's long-running reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, with Khloe also making it as a finalist in the Reality Star of 2018 category.

Photos

2018 People's Choice Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourthney Kardashian

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Momager Kris shared her excited about being announced as a finalist for the award tweeting, "YAY!!! We're a finalist for the #PCAs! Tweet #KeepingUpwiththeKardashians #TheRealityShow and #PCAs or visit THANK YOU GUYS!!"

It's no surprise that the show was nominated. After gracing our TV screens for 15 seasons, the Kar-Jenner family have let us into their lives for all the good, bad and everything in between.

Be sure to tune into the show to see if the Kardashians take home the trophy for Reality Show of 2018!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Awards , Kim Kardashian , Keeping Up With The Kardashians , Khloe Kardashian , Kris Jenner , Kourtney Kardashian , Kendall Jenner , Busy Philipps , Fashion , Sisters , Kardashian News , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
ESC: Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella and More Celebs Are Too Hot to Handle in Red at People's Choice Awards 2018

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham Is All About Girl Power When Receiving the Fashion Icon Award at the 2018 People's Choice Awards

Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Backstage

Khloe Kardashian Is Angelic in White at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham Reveals How the Spice Girls Influence Her Passion for Fashion at the PCAs

ESC: Camila Mendes

People's Choice Awards 2018 Best Dressed Stars: Camila Mendes, Shay Mitchell and More

Susan Kelechi Watson, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Celebrities Dazzle in Sequins on the People's Choice Awards 2018 Red Carpet

Giuliana Rancic, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

People's Choice Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.