SUNDAY, NOV. 11
ONLY ON E!

Katherine McNamara Wins Female TV Star At the People's Choice Awards After Insane Fan Dedication

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 6:45 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Katherine McNamara, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

"When you love someone, you have no choice. Love takes your choices away." 

That's the Shadowhunters quote Katherine McNamara used to start off her acceptance speech for Female TV Star of 2018 at the People's Choice Awards, and as she went on to explain, McNamara has had no choice but to love the fandom that got her here. 

McNamara wasn't even an original nominee, but she won a spot as a finalist through write-ins and then went on to win the whole category thanks to fan votes. 

"Thank you for making my life anything but mundane," she said to the fans. 

"To our kickass cast and our incredible crew of beautiful artists, thank you for everything you taught me, for all the laughs, pranks, every single moment I will cherish," she continued. 

Photos

Best Dressed at People's Choice Awards 2018: Shay Mitchell, Rita Ora and More

McNamara wasn't even an original nominee in the category, and was added as a write-in after the first round of voting. She was up against quite a group of talented women, including Ellen Pompeo (Grey's Anatomy), Camila Mendes (Riverdale), and Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder). 

"Shadowhunters is a story of unlikely heroes who form an alliance in divided worlds," McNamara continued. "It has been a real privilege to watch you, the fandom, do the same, to create a community of love and acceptance in our divided world. Our characters might be your heroes, but you angels are undoubtedly mine." 

Shadowhunters airs on Freeform. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
PCAs Logo

Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards

Busy Philipps, Kim Kardashian, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Backstage

Kim Kardashian Stuns in a See-Through Dress at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards

ESC: Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella and More Celebs Are Too Hot to Handle in Red at People's Choice Awards 2018

Total Bellas, Peter Kraus, Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella Goes on a Date With Peter From The Bachelorette...and They Almost Kiss!

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj Hardcore Hit on Michael B. Jordan During Her 2018 People's Choice Awards Acceptance Speech

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham Is All About Girl Power When Receiving the Fashion Icon Award at the 2018 People's Choice Awards

Betty Gilpin, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Firefighters Battling California Wildfires and Veterans Get Special Shout Out at 2018 People's Choice Awards

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.