SUNDAY, NOV. 11
The Fans Have Spoken! The Spy Who Dumped Me Is the People's Choice Awards Comedy Movie of 2018

by Stephanie Wenger | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 6:22 PM

The Spy Who Dumped Me

Lionsgate Entertainment

The Spy Who Dumped Me was one of the big winners at the E! People's Choice Awards tonight. The hit film took home the award for Comedy Movie of 2018.

The fans couldn't get enough of the laugh out loud comedy and we don't blame them at all.

The Spy Who Dumped Me, starring Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnontells the story of two best friends who accidentally become involved with an international conspiracy when one of the women figures out that her ex-boyfriend was a spy.

Kunis took the stage to accept the award from Will Farrell and John C. Reilly and thanked the fans of course.

"Guys, this is actually really cool. Thank you! We loved working on the film and are so so happy you guys responded to it," the actress gushed on stage. "Thank you for taking the time to vote."

The Spy Who Dumped Me beat out BlockersMamma Mia: Here We Go AgainCrazy Rich Asians and Love, Simon to win Comedy Movie of 2018 at the People's Choice Awards.

Kunis is also up for Comedy Movie Star of 2018 for the Lionsgate comedy at the People's Choice Awards.

