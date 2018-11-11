by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 6:05 PM
Things Nicki Minaj just did? That.
The hip-hop superstar opened the 2018 People's Choice Awards in a major way, enlisting the help of fellow rapper Tyga for a surprise first performance of their smash hit collaboration, "Dip."
Nicki made one helluva grand entrance in a black leather mini skirt, fishnets, combat boots and a hot pink hairstyle, hopping onto the stage by way of the PCAs red carpet inside Santa Monica, Calif.'s prestigious Barker Hangar. Following an electrifying live performance featuring songs off her platinum album Queen like "Good Form," the "Barbie Dreams" emcee received an epic standing ovation from celebrity guests including Jimmy Fallon, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and more.
Sunday's ceremony is already shaping up to be one unforgettable night for Minaj, who is a finalist in two categories. She's nominated for Female Artist of 2018 alongside Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello and Cardi B, as well as Album of 2018. In the latter category, Minaj faces off against Camila Cabello (Camila), Shawn Mendes (Shawn Mendes), Cardi B (Invasion of Privacy) and Ariana Grande (Sweetener).
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
And it goes without saying, but E!'s People's Choice Awards is only getting started!
Pop culture fanatics can look forward to more live performances from Rita Oraand John Legend, who is poised to present Bryan Stevenson with the People's Champion Award.
The star power grows even brighter thanks to Victoria Beckhamand Melissa McCarthy, who will both receive top honors. Chrissy Teigen, Will Ferrell, Busy Tonight host Busy Philipps, Shay Mitchell, Leighton Meester and Terry Crews also make up a small handful of PCAs presenters set to take the stage throughout tonight's highly-anticipated gathering.
Check out the complete list of winners—updating in real time—right here!
Why Miranda Lambert Is Stronger Than Ever Thanks to Heartbreak, Scandal and the "Raging Cozy Fire" of a Pistol Annies Reunion
