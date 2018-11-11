SUNDAY, NOV. 11
People's Choice Awards 2018 Best Dressed Stars: Camila Mendes, Shay Mitchell and More

by Alanah Joseph | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 5:35 PM

Camila Mendes, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Now that the people have spoken, the biggest names in Hollywood are showing up in epic fashion.

Tonight at E! People's Choice Awards 2018, celebrities are gathering to celebrate their popularity and the fans that make it all possible. Thus, dressing for the occasion is a must and we're happy to report that A-listers didn't disappoint. There's no better way for celebs to start off the celebratory event than jaw-dropping ensembles that reminds us of their style prowess. 

Although Victoria Beckham is taking home the Fashion Icon Award, the anticipation for the "Style Star of the Year," which includes nominees Zendaya, Beyoncé, Blake Lively, Emma Watson and Harry Styles, and the fashion on the red carpet is transforming the invite into an epic night for fashion.

Case in point: Camila Mendes. In honor of her nomination for "Female TV Star of 2018," the Riverdale star appeared in a mid-length dress with a black and white pattern. At first the dress simple simplistic in its silhouette. However, between the yellow accent, artistic pattern and her large lab-grown pink diamond, she was hard to miss on the red carpet. 

Photos

Best Dressed of the Week: Zoe Kavitz, Mandy Moore, Chrissy Teigen and More

Check out the best dressed stars in the gallery below!

Kat Graham, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Kat Graham

The star is gorgeous in a forest green floor-length dress with black pumps and a chic bob hairstyle.

Mila Kunis, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Mila Kunis

The star kept it simple with a form-fitting LBD, then added a sparkling black pumps to make a statement at the award ceremony.

Shay Mitchell, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Shay Mitchell

The former Pretty Little Liars star wore an eye-catching two-toned dress on the red carpet with a sleek, low ponytail.

Rita Ora, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Rita Ora

The star dazzles in a cerulean dress with gold sequins and matching thigh-high boots.

Danai Gurira, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Danai Gurira

The Black Panther actress is bold and beautiful in a colorful skirt with feathers.

Camila Mendes, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Camila Mendes

The actress stuns a midi dress with a black and white print and yellow accents.

Susan Kelechi Watson, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Susan Kelechi Watson

The This Is Us star dons a three-toned dress with an ombre effect from Georges Chakra, and pairs it to silver heels, a black clutch and chandelier earrings.

Brie Bella, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Brie Bella

The Total Divas star revealed a two-toned top with off-the-shoulder details and cutouts and it's epic.

Barbara Evans, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Barbara Evans

The star dazzles in a gown with lots of textures, thanks to the sequins and feathers.

Alisha Wainwright, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Alisha Wainwright

The actress takes pinstripes to the next level with a long-sleeve pink, red and white gown.

Aisha Jade, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Aisha Jade

The blogger made an impact on the red carpet carpet with sheer, embellished mermaid gown and a pale pink box-shaped purse from The Daily Edited.

Cathy Kelley, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Cathy Kelley

The TV host brought a sultry look to the red carpet that made us take a second look. Her gown features flowing raspberry fabric with nude accents along the plunging neckline to create a whimsical fall look.

Jackie Aina, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images)

Jackie Aina

The beauty blogger went for bold in dress with a bright animal prints and a black and gold waist belt.

Ariana Madix, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Ariana Madix

The Vanderpump Rules star tried on a major trend: suiting. However, to stand out, she chose a suit with a colorful pattern.

Nadia Fairfax, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Nadia Fairfax

The Australian star masters fall suiting at the award show with red oversized jacket and pants and fur-lined cuffs. To finish the look, she added a matching headband.

Alejandra Azcarate, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Alejandra Azcarate

The Colombian star stepped on to the red carpet with a look you couldn't miss. Between her larger-than-life sleeves and feathered bag, her style was epic.

