by Sam Howell | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 5:28 PM
She's got a big reputation and an even bigger trophy collection.
Tours are often the most exciting part of an artist's album cycle.
Fans flood stadiums, arenas, and other massive venues to get a chance to see their favorite performers bring their work to life.
This year, Taylor Swift did not disappoint, and it paid off at the E! People's Choice Awards when she won Concert Tour of 2018 for her Reputation Tour.
A fan announced Swift's big win from the red carpet, and the singer even prepared the sweetest video message accepting the honor.
"I just want to say thank you so much to the fans," she gushed. "I'm actually still on the concert tour of the year, so that's why I'm not with you, or won't be able to be with you tonight."
Pulling off this big win was no easy feat, seeing as Swift was up against Beyoncé and Jay-Z's On the Run II Tour, Britney Spears' Piece of Me Tour, Katy Perry's Witness Tour, and Super Junior's Super Show 7 Tour.
While the competition was fierce, Swift definitely deserved this incredible accolade, since she slayed the stage!
Swift hit the road for her Reputation Tour back in May, playing sold-out stadiums across the globe. By the time it wraps later this month, the superstar will have played 53 shows around the world. Wow!
The show featured killer costumes, multiple stages, and of course, so many snakes.
In addition to playing almost every track off Reputation, the songstress also peppered in some of her past hits as beautiful ballads and magnificent medleys.
Swift certainly knows how to put on a terrific tour!
