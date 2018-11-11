She's got a big reputation and an even bigger trophy collection.

Tours are often the most exciting part of an artist's album cycle.

Fans flood stadiums, arenas, and other massive venues to get a chance to see their favorite performers bring their work to life.

This year, Taylor Swift did not disappoint, and it paid off at the E! People's Choice Awards when she won Concert Tour of 2018 for her Reputation Tour.

A fan announced Swift's big win from the red carpet, and the singer even prepared the sweetest video message accepting the honor.

"I just want to say thank you so much to the fans," she gushed. "I'm actually still on the concert tour of the year, so that's why I'm not with you, or won't be able to be with you tonight."

Pulling off this big win was no easy feat, seeing as Swift was up against Beyoncé and Jay-Z's On the Run II Tour, Britney Spears' Piece of Me Tour, Katy Perry's Witness Tour, and Super Junior's Super Show 7 Tour.