by Taylor Stephan | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 5:21 PM
Here at E! we pretty much majored in the red carpet.
We never miss a beat, no matter the show, but this year's E! People's Choice Awards is extra special. It could be because it's a show voted on by the people, for the people, or it could be because every celeb you love and adore is just excited as you are. For instance, how much do you love Harry Shum Jr. looking like a boss in his printed blazer? Or take a look at Susan Kelechi Watson shake and shimmy in her sequin feathered dress.
But that's just the start of the candid and delightful red carpet fun ahead. For more exclusive, up-close looks at what exactly E!'s Glambot captured live, keep scrolling!
Rita Ora serves the Glambot with her signature stage presence and we have to say, it's a moment.
Harry Shum Jr. is too cool for school in his rad printed blazer.
Stassi Schroeder gives new life to the little black dress, and we are here for it!
Katherine McNamara is nominated for Female TV Star of 2018 and she could not look more presentable.
Susan Kelechi Watson knows how to shimmy like the best of 'em—just watch!
James Charles Wins Beauty Influencer of 2018 at the PCAs and Works His Makeover Magic on Surprised Fans
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?