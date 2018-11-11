by Stephanie Wenger | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 4:51 PM
Calling all animal lovers, this one's for you!
We know you can't get enough of seeing your favorite furry friends take over the internet and we don't blame you. We were all guilty of spending time watching YouTube and scrolling through Instagram to find our favorite animals pics and videos. So, it comes as no surprise that Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund took home the award for Animal Star of 2018 at this year's E! People's Choice Awards.
Fans didn't have to wait long to find out that Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund was this year's pick either. Jeannie Mai announced the winner during the Live From the Red Carpet special just before the main ceremony got underway.
Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund might just be the king of the animal costume and that's one of the many reasons we love him. In addition to be the author of a self-titled New York Times bestselling book, the popular pup has more than 2.4 million Facebook likes and 2.8 million followers.
The beloved pooch beat out Lil Bub, Gone to the Snow Dogs, Cole & Marmalade and April the Giraffe.
It had to be hard to pick between these adorable animals but we truly think that the famous dog deserves to be picked the PCAs Animal Star of 2018.
