This Is Us' Susan Kelechi Watson Reveals Her Special Nickname for Tom Hanks at People's Choice Awards

by Chris Harnick | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 4:41 PM

This Is Us star Susan Kelechi Watson sees you, fans. The actress, whose character Beth Pearson has become a fan favorite over the three seasons, said she feels the fan love. "I couldn't be more appreciative," she told E!'s Jason Kennedy on the red carpet at the 2018 People's Choice Awards.

This Is Us' Beth and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) are #couplegoals for sure. The dynamic the two have on screen pops, and Kelechi Watson said it's been like that since day one, "when we auditioned together."

"It just felt like we know each other's sense of play and know how to be honest with one another and it started from the very beginning," she said. Now that the storylines have evolved, Kelechi Watson said that "just gives us a chance to play more."

2018 People's Choice Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

This Is Us isn't the only hot project Kelechi Watson has. She just finished work on the Mr. Rogers biopic starring Tom Hanks.

"Sir Tom Hanks, as I like to call him in my head, is everything people say about him and more," she said. "He is one of the kindest, most generous, most down to earth…working with him was a tremendous dream, blessing, everything…"

Not only did Kelechi Watson star opposite Hanks, but The Americans star Matthew Rhys plays her husband in the movie. Rhys took home an Emmy for his work in the final season of FX's The Americans and Kelechi Watson said it was an "amazing experience" working with him.

As for what's next, she has a 5:18 a.m. call time for This Is Us. Hey, she's got to stick to that schedule in order to keep getting the accolades This Is Us gets. The NBC drama received three nominations at the 2018 PCAs, TV Show of 2018, Female TV Star of 2018 and Drama Show of the Year.

