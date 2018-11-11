It's a good day to be a Shadowhunters fan.

When nominations for the E! People's Choice Awards were announced this year, the show was nominated in just one category, as the Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2018. Fans then rallied and through write-ins, they managed to get the show and its stars nominated in four other categories, including the Show of 2018, the Bingeworthy Show of 2018, Katherine McNamara as Female TV Star of 2018, and Harry Shum Jr. as Male TV Star of 2018.

That's somewhat insane, and both Shum and McNamara are fully aware of how dedicated their fandom has been. The stars hit the E! Red Carpet ahead of the show tonight and opened up to Giuliana Rancic about how it felt to get that recognition from the fans.

"It's the most humbling and flooring thing. I mean the fans have just been so wonderful for us from day one that it's kind of come full circle for all of us," McNamara