by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 4:34 PM
The people have spoken. Now, it's time to celebrate!
The 2018 E! People's Choice Awards is finally here and the biggest stars in movies, music, TV and pop culture are coming together for one very special party.
Held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., the live telecast is expected to feature unforgettable performances by Nicki Minaj, Rita Ora and John Legend.
And while many of the awards remain top-secret until showtime, we're happy to share Melissa McCarthy and Victoria Beckham will receive special honors during the star-studded telecast.
Before the show kicks off, we have to talk about fashion! Your favorite celebrities are going all out for the award show and we have all their red carpet looks in the gallery below.
Keep checking throughout the evening as more stars arrive.
And whatever you do, don't forget to watch the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards airing tonight at 9 p.m. only on E!
James Charles Wins Beauty Influencer of 2018 at the PCAs and Works His Makeover Magic on Surprised Fans
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?