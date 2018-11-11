It's no joke that Kevin Hart is extremely funny.

So, it makes total sense that he won the award for Comedy Act of 2018 at the E! People's Choice Awards!

Jeannie Mai annnounced Hart's big win during Live From the Red Carpet, and introduced a video message the comedian sent in, happily holding his trophy.

The actor exclaimed that the honor is "huge" for him, and ragged on Dwayne Johnsonin the process.

"I'm better than Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, let's just underline that. In your face. People don't like you, they like me," he said.

"With that being said, I'd like to thank all the people that voted for me. I've gotta thank just in general, the awards in general," Hart added. "You guys have forever embraced me. You've shown me love. Thank you guys. So dope. I can't believe it. Another People's Choice Awards."

Naturally, he also managed to throw a joke in his acceptance speech.

"I will continue to do it for you guys, because you're the guys that matter. The people and their choices," he quipped. "You see what I did there?"

This amazing honor certainly means a lot, because Hart was up against big names like Tiffany Haddish, Amy Schumer, Ali Wong, and Marlon Wayans.