SUNDAY, NOV. 11
ONLY ON E!
EXCLUSIVE!

Kevin Hart Wins Comedy Act of 2018 at the E! People's Choice Awards

  • By
    &

by Sam Howell | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 4:15 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's no joke that Kevin Hart is extremely funny.

So, it makes total sense that he won the award for Comedy Act of 2018 at the E! People's Choice Awards!

Jeannie Mai annnounced Hart's big win during Live From the Red Carpet, and introduced a video message the comedian sent in, happily holding his trophy.

The actor exclaimed that the honor is "huge" for him, and ragged on Dwayne Johnsonin the process.

"I'm better than Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, let's just underline that. In your face. People don't like you, they like me," he said.

"With that being said, I'd like to thank all the people that voted for me. I've gotta thank just in general, the awards in general," Hart added. "You guys have forever embraced me. You've shown me love. Thank you guys. So dope. I can't believe it. Another People's Choice Awards."

Naturally, he also managed to throw a joke in his acceptance speech.

"I will continue to do it for you guys, because you're the guys that matter. The people and their choices," he quipped. "You see what I did there?"

This amazing honor certainly means a lot, because Hart was up against big names like Tiffany HaddishAmy SchumerAli Wong, and Marlon Wayans.

Read

The 5 PCAs Comedy Act Finalists Will Make You Laugh So Hard You Might Actually Cry

The comedian certainly had a killer year to back up this victory.

In December, the acclaimed actor starred in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle alongside Dwayne JohnsonJack Black, and Karen Gillan, and the fun flick was a total smash at the box office.

In April, it was even revealed that the film had beat out the 2002 movie Spider-Man as Sony's highest-grossing film domestically. We're sure Hart's comedic prowess definitely played a part in that stellar cinematic success!

This year he also starred alongside fellow finalist Haddish in the movie Night School, and snagged a ten-episode hosting gig for the CBS competition show TKO: Total Knock Out.

Hart's had us in stitches all year, so he definitely deserved to win Comedy Act of 2018.

Check out the rest of the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards winners here.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Apple News , Awards , Kevin Hart
Latest News
Ryan Eggold, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Ryan Eggold Can't Help But Gush About His "So Supportive" Fans at the 2018 People's Choice Awards

Tim Rozon, Melanie Scrofano, Emily Andras, Katherine Barre, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

The Wynonna Earp Cast Has This Red Carpet Thing Down at People's Choice Awards

JWoww Jenni Farley, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Jenni "JWoww" Farley Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Split News at 2018 E! People's Choice Awards

Johnny Galecki, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Couples

Johnny Galecki and Alaina Meyer Make Their Red Carpet Debut at 2018 People's Choice Awards

Nicki Minaj, Tyga

Nicki Minaj Is Too Hot to Handle During 2018 People's Choice Awards Performance

Danai Gurira, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Danai Gurira Gets Real About Her "Surreal" Success on the People's Choice Awards Red Carpet

Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Couples

See the Stars of Vanderpump Rules Hit the 2018 People's Choice Awards Red Carpet

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.