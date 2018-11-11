SUNDAY, NOV. 11
ONLY ON E!

Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2018 People's Choice Awards

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 7:15 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourthney Kardashian

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

It was an all-star night at the 2018 People's Choice Awards, with a handful of great moments on the red carpet and during the show. However, a ton went down when the cameras weren't rolling.

Actors, musicians, reality TV stars and all of our favorite celebrities descended upon the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. for the 44th annual run of the show. It's also the first year that the show will air on E! after a run on CBS. 

The list of finalists was a talent-packed field. Fans had the chance to vote for Favorite Movie, which included Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, A Quiet Place, Fifty Shades Freed and Incredibles 2. How about Female TV Star of 2018? That category of finalists was Riverdale's Camila Mendes, Grey's Anatomy's Ellen Pompeo, This Is Us' Mandy Moore , How to Get Away With Murder's Viola Davis and Shadowhunters: The Moral Instruments' Katherine McNamara.

It will be a nail-biter for each category!

Read

2018 People's Choice Awards A-Z: Everything You Need to Know

With E! News as the host of the show, we have an inside look at what went down during the awards ceremony that we didn't see on camera. Did your favorite celebrities meet for the first time? Was there an epic dance party during the commercial break? E! News will keep you updated throughout the night at the best moments that didn't make it to the screen.

1. The Vanderpump Rules cast were all seated at a table together. Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney and Lala Kent were all laughing and talking together. Meanwhile, Jax Taylor planted a big kiss on Brittany Cartwright's lips. Aww! Meanwhile, Tom Schwartz took in festivities of the evening while taking some videos on his phone. The women at the table were brought cocktails by one of their co-stars and they couldn't be happier!

2. Total Bellas stars Nikki Bella and Brie Bella sat at Glee star Becca Tobin's table.

3. After Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton took a seat at their table, Carson Daly sat down in between the happy couple while Nicki Minaj performed her opening song. 

4. The Kardashians, including Kris Jenner Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian arrived at the show and the Vanderpump Rules cast, among others, could not maintain their chill.

5. Unlikely pair but dynamic duo Melissa McCarthy and Nicki Minaj were chatting it up at a table together.

6. Jimmy Fallon and Kim Kardashian shared a special moment as he waved to her when he was walking offstage and she responded with a wave of her own.

(Originally published on Nov. 11 at 9:00 a.m.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Melissa McCarthy, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Winners

Melissa McCarthy Proves She's Truly a People's Icon Onstage at E! People's Choice Awards

Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourthney Kardashian

The Kardashians Dedicate People's Choice Award to California Firefighters and First Responders After Devastating Fires

Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters

Shadowhunters Cast Thanks Dedicated Fans After Winning TV Show of 2018 at People's Choice Awards

Vanderpump Rules Cast, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

Here's Proof the Vanderpump Rules Cast Is Living Their Best Life at the People's Choice Awards

Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow, Avengers

Scarlett Johansson Dedicates E! People's Choice Award Win to Armed Forces

Busy Philipps, Kim Kardashian, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Backstage

Kim Kardashian Stuns in a See-Through Dress at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards

ESC: Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella and More Celebs Are Too Hot to Handle in Red at People's Choice Awards 2018

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.