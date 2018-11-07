Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone know how to bring the laughs. The married couple have appeared on screen together several times over the years and there is no denying that they know how to make comedy magic.

The Gilmore Girls alum and the Illinois native have teamed up to make movies including Tammy, Bridesmaids and The Boss and we can't get enough of watching the duo's chemistry.

The 48-year-old actress and her husband have also promoted their films over the years together and it's clear there is no script needed for these two to become a comedy dream team, which may be one of the reasons that McCarthy is being honored at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards.

On Tuesday, E! announced that The Happytime Muders actress will receive the People's Icon Award at this year's show and in honor of this big news, we've decided to share the actress's best moments with her husband throughout her career.

See all of McCarthy and Falcone's funniest moments together below and don't miss the People's Choice Awards airing this Sunday, Nov. 11.