by Mona Khalifeh | Wed., Nov. 7, 2018 3:00 AM
The 2018 E! People's Choice Awards are just days away and we couldn't be more excited for the only award show voted on by the people and made for the people, to make its inaugural debut on E! this weekend. The 2018 E! People's Choice Awards, which takes place live in Santa Monica on Sunday evening, rounds up your fave celebs, music, movies, TV and pop culture moments of the year chosen exclusively by the fans.
Ahead of the highly anticipated show, we're breaking down all the basics you'll need to guarantee a one-of-a-kind viewing experience. The votes are in, so now it's time to find out who wins!
Where are the PCAs?
The award show will kick off live from Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, CA for its inaugural year at E!
Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
When do the PCAs start?
E!'s Live from the Red Carpet: The E! People's Choice Awards, will air Sunday, Nov. 11 only on E! starting at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT. The E! People's Choice Awards, celebrating movies, television, music and pop culture, will follow, airing from 9:00 – 11:00 p.m. ET/PT across the cable networks of NBCUniversal, including Bravo, E!, SYFY, Universo and USA Network, and will air in 161 countries.
How do you watch the PCAs online?
There will be an exclusive behind the scenes live stream from Barker Hanger on the E! app, YouTube and Twitter channels throughout the show.
Who are the PCAs finalists?
Check out the complete list of finalists here! The network has expanded the voting to 43 categories across movies, television, music and pop culture. This evolution encompasses 13 brand new categories, including The Bingeworthy Show of 2018, The Game Changer of 2018, The Revival Show of 2018, The Style Star of 2018 and more.
Who is performing at the PCAs?
Nicki Minaj is opening the show! The queen herself will be kicking off the show by performing a song off her most recent certified platinum album Queen! The "Barbie Dreams" rapper is a finalist in two categories at this year's show, with nods in both the Female Artist of 2018 and Album of 2018 categories. Rita Ora and John Legend will also be performing at the award show.
Who votes for the PCAs?
The people! The only show for the people and by the people, the network has allowed fans to vote for their favorites every step of the way.
For all things PCAs, be sure to follow along on social media during E!'s Live from the Red Carpet: The E! People's Choice Awards and the award show broadcasts for all the latest gifs, memes and special moments in real time.
