Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic
Now that Halloween is over, the holiday season has officially begun.
Between the magical red carpets for premieres of Disney's Nutcracker and the Four Realms and In a Relationship, we're ready to get festive with our fashion. Just take Emma Roberts, who appeared at the premiere of the indie rom-com wearing a sparkling red Markarian dress that featured green stitching, a red velvet belt and sequins—the perfect inspiration for seasonal event style. Paired with Irene Neuwirth Jewelry and red Christian Louboutin heels, this look is setting the tone for holiday fashion.
She isn't the only one, however. Misty Copeland, Keira Knightley, Priyanka Chopra and more are wearing looks that you can try on for Thanksgiving, office parties and winter events.
Check out the best dressed stars of the week below, then vote for your favorite!
Nina Westervelt/WWD/Shutterstock
Priyanka Chopra
At a dinner hosted by Bumble, the Quantico actress dazzled in a sequined strapless dress with a stunning thigh-high slit.
Joe Maher/WireImage
Keira Knightley
At the UK premiere of The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, Keira nailed fairytale chic in this off-the-shoulder frothy lace gown, cinched at the waist with a pink satin sash.
James Devaney/GC Images
Sarah Jessica Parker
For an appearance at The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the star of HBO's Divorce wore a metallic pink Emilia Wickstead dress and matching pink tweed trench.
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Misty Copeland
The ballerina attended the Los Angeles premiere of The Nutcracker and the Four Realms in a strapless pink dress with a full skirt and floral embroidery.
David Livingston/WireImage
Leona Lewis
The singer looked breathtaking at the premiere of The Nutcracker and the Four Realms in this cream lace gown that featured a tight corset top.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Emma Roberts
The actress looked elegant in a bronze and blue Markarian floor-length gown with a red bow at the waist for the premiere of In a Relationship.
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Maria Borges
The model stunned at the GQ 30th anniversary party in a one-shoulder satin mini dress paired with white pumps.
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar/Hearst UK
Lily James
The actress tucked a polka dot lace camisole into a grey pleated skirt that featured an old Victorian-style portrait for the 2018 Harper's Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards.
David Livingston/Getty Image
Constance Wu
The Crazy Rich Asians star brings a sultry appeal to the red carpet with a leather dress, featuring a sheer skirt, and cat-eye makeup.
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Jourdan Dunn
The model stuns in a white blazer-inspired dress with sheer tights and black pumps.