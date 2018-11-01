John Legend has a history of doing good and using his fame and clout to cause change in the world, which is he is the only artist who could be, and will be, presenting the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards trophy for the People's Champion Award.

The People's Champion Award was created in partnership with Erase The Hate, which is NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment's campaign to support people all over the U.S. taking action against discrimination, hate and bias, and it's a pretty big deal.

The "A Good Night" singer has won many awards throughout his career, but dubbing Bryan Stevenson as this year's People's Champion feels like an even bigger honor.

On Thursday, E! announced that Legend would in fact be taking the stage on Sunday, Nov. 11 to present Stevenson, who is the founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Alabama, with this new PCAs award.