Rita Ora to Perform Live at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards

by Johnni Macke | Thu., Nov. 1, 2018 9:11 AM

Rita Ora

Neilson Barnard/WireImage for VEVO

Get excited music lovers, because we officially have our first performer of the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards on the books!

On Thursday, E! announced that the one and only Rita Ora will be performing live at the network's inaugural People's Choice Awards broadcast and we can barely contain our excitement.

The English singer is set to sing a new song off her highly anticipated album, Phoenix, which means when you tune in to the live award show on Sunday, Nov. 11 you will be watching Ora's very first live U.S. performance off this album...which hasn't even been released yet.

Phoenix drops this month—on Nov. 23 to be exact—so this really will be a brand new experience for the 27-year-old singer and all of her fans, who have yet to hear the majority of the tracks off this record.

Perhaps when the British artist takes the stage she will belt out one of the three singles that have already gone platinum in the U.K. Top 5, but only time will tell.

These hit tracks include, "Girls," "Anywhere" and "Your Song," and they are all winners in our minds.

There are twelve songs total on the upcoming record, all of which are bound to be hits based on Ora's success so far in the U.K.—her debut record, Ora, holds the record for the most Top 10 Singles for a British female artist in the U.K.

Phoenix will mark Ora's debut U.S. album, so it's only fitting that she make a splash at the 2018 People's Choice Awards a few weeks ahead of its drop.

She loves her fans and this award show is by the people and for the people, so it's pretty much a match made in heaven.

To see The Voice UK coach slay the stage ahead of her new record coming out, don't miss the PCAs airing next Sunday!

Ora will join Victoria Beckham at the 2018 PCAs, who was previously announced as this year's Fashion Icon Award recipient and will be in attendance to accept the honor.

You can watch the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards live on E!, Bravo, SYFY, Universo and USA in 161 countries. So, really there's no excuse as to why you would miss Ora in all her glory.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family).

