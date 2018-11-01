Get excited music lovers, because we officially have our first performer of the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards on the books!

On Thursday, E! announced that the one and only Rita Ora will be performing live at the network's inaugural People's Choice Awards broadcast and we can barely contain our excitement.

The English singer is set to sing a new song off her highly anticipated album, Phoenix, which means when you tune in to the live award show on Sunday, Nov. 11 you will be watching Ora's very first live U.S. performance off this album...which hasn't even been released yet.

Phoenix drops this month—on Nov. 23 to be exact—so this really will be a brand new experience for the 27-year-old singer and all of her fans, who have yet to hear the majority of the tracks off this record.

Perhaps when the British artist takes the stage she will belt out one of the three singles that have already gone platinum in the U.K. Top 5, but only time will tell.