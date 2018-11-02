Victoria Beckham's style is something we should all be taking note of, like all the time.

Not only is the English designer—and creative director of Victoria Beckham—a stunner on the red carpet, but she always looks fierce and flawless while taking her kids to school or going to a fashion show.

Oh, and did we forget to mention that the 44-year-old fashionista didn't just magically become this fashionable?

No, she's been a style icon and fashion star for years and that's why she's the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards Fashion Icon Award recipient.

Beginning with her days in the Spice Girlsshe was the one and only Posh Spice and clearly knew how to rock a LBD on the regular—to her current status as a fashion mogul and style guru to many A-listers, Beckham has had a long history of looking good in whatever she wears.

Seriously, her everyday style and her red carpet looks are worthy of our love and appreciation on a regular basis.