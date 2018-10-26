Jerritt Clark/WireImage
Hollywood is embracing its dark side, just in time for Halloween.
Celebrating new movies and attending A-list events, celebrities are pairing their glamorous style with deep, dark hues and sultry, holiday-ready makeup.
Just take Amber Heard, who attended the premiere of London Fields wearing an ensemble we're calling a dark fantasy. She chose a black, glimmering dress with long sleeves, a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. To make it pop against the step and repeat, she added bright red, matte lipstick—a look you can easily recreate for your next holiday event.
While her overall look stood out at the event, other stars, like Cindy Crawford, Winnie Harlow and Rosamund Pike, followed suit with looks that will inspire your holiday wardrobe.
Check out the best dressed stars of the week below, then vote for your favorite!
VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Cindy Crawford
The supermodel posed at the launch of a new Omega product in China, wearing the stunning red gown with matching heels.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Storm Reid
At the InStyle Awards 2018, with a glittering two-toned dress and two afro puffs, the A Wrinkle in Time actress brought her style A-game to the red carpet.
Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Rosamund Pike
With a turtleneck bodysuit and a sheer maxi dress, the actress revealed a sultry style on the red carpet.
Jerritt Clark/WireImage
Amber Heard
The star channeled dark romance in a sparkling black dress, paired with black pumps and red-accented beauty.
Romain Maurice/Getty Images
Winnie Harlow
At Haute Living's Haute 100 10th Anniversary Party in Miami, the model rocked a red leather mini dress with translucent pumps.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Dakota Johnson
The metallic red wrap dress and black heels that the Hollywood star wore to the Suspiria premiere has us in suspense
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Constance Wu
The Crazy Rich Asians star brings a refreshing springtime look into fall in honor of the 2018 InStyle Awards. She wore an off-white maxi gown, featuring tiers of pink flowers.
Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Bebe Rexha
The singer's Moschino x H&M CD-themed ensemble, including her epic earrings, brings her pop star status to life.
Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Sylvia Hoeks
The Blade Runner star brings new life to the square neckline with a structural gown with metallic embellishments and a fringe skirt.
Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Andreka Pejic
This red carpet look, complete by a silky, cream maxi dress, natural hair styling and red-toned beauty, makes this star an effortless beauty.