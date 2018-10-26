SUNDAY, NOV. 11
ONLY ON E!

Amber Heard Channels Dark Romance and More Best Dressed Stars

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Oct. 26, 2018 10:21 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Best Dressed, Amber Heard

Jerritt Clark/WireImage

Hollywood is embracing its dark side, just in time for Halloween.

Celebrating new movies and attending A-list events, celebrities are pairing their glamorous style with deep, dark hues and sultry, holiday-ready makeup. 

Just take Amber Heard, who attended the premiere of London Fields wearing an ensemble we're calling a dark fantasy. She chose a black, glimmering dress with long sleeves, a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. To make it pop against the step and repeat, she added bright red, matte lipstick—a look you can easily recreate for your next holiday event.

While her overall look stood out at the event, other stars, like Cindy Crawford, Winnie Harlow and Rosamund Pike, followed suit with looks that will inspire your holiday wardrobe.

Photos

Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Style

Check out the best dressed stars of the week below, then vote for your favorite!

ESC: Best Dressed, Cindy Crawford

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Cindy Crawford

The supermodel posed at the launch of a new Omega product in China, wearing the stunning red gown with matching heels.

ESC: Best Dressed, Storm Reid

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Storm Reid

At the InStyle Awards 2018, with a glittering two-toned dress and two afro puffs, the A Wrinkle in Time actress brought her style A-game to the red carpet.

ESC: Best Dressed, Rosamund Pike

Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Rosamund Pike

 With a turtleneck bodysuit and a sheer maxi dress, the actress revealed a sultry style on the red carpet.

Article continues below

ESC: Best Dressed, Amber Heard

Jerritt Clark/WireImage

Amber Heard

The star channeled dark romance in a sparkling black dress, paired with black pumps and red-accented beauty.

ESC: Best Dressed, Winnie Garlow

Romain Maurice/Getty Images

Winnie Harlow

At Haute Living's Haute 100 10th Anniversary Party in Miami, the model rocked a red leather mini dress with translucent pumps.

ESC: Best Dressed, Dakota Johnson

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Dakota Johnson

The metallic red wrap dress and black heels that the Hollywood star wore to the Suspiria premiere has us in suspense

Article continues below

ESC: Best Dressed, Constance Wu

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Constance Wu

The Crazy Rich Asians star brings a refreshing springtime look into fall in honor of the 2018 InStyle Awards. She wore an off-white maxi gown, featuring tiers of pink flowers. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Bebe Rexha

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Bebe Rexha

The singer's Moschino x H&M CD-themed ensemble, including her epic earrings, brings her pop star status to life.

ESC: Best Dressed, Sylvia Hoeks

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Sylvia Hoeks

The Blade Runner star brings new life to the square neckline with a structural gown with metallic embellishments and a fringe skirt.

Article continues below

ESC: Best Dressed, Andreja Pejic

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Andreka Pejic

This red carpet look, complete by a silky, cream maxi dress, natural hair styling and red-toned beauty, makes this star an effortless beauty.

Best Dressed of the Week: 10.26
Which celebrity had the best look of the week?
5.6%
5.6%
16.7%
38.9%
0.0%
11.1%
0.0%
0.0%
11.1%
11.1%
  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Amber Heard , Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Fashion , Best Dressed , VG , People's Choice Awards , 2018 People's Choice Awards
Latest News
ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner

Kendall and Kylie Jenner Answer Holiday Wishes With a Purse Collection at Walmart

ESC: Camila Cabello

This Is How Camila Cabello's Makeup Artist Covers Acne on the Red Carpet

Shopping: Sweater Dresses

10 High Quality Sweater Dresses Under $100

Irina Shayk Shows off Her New Collection With Ellen Tracy

ESC: Ashlee Simpson

Ashlee Simpson Ross Is a Budding Style Icon—Here's Proof

ESC: Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen on How She Gets Ready for a Hot Date With John Legend

Shopping: Teddy Jackets

17 Teddy Jackets to Snuggle Up In for Fall

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.