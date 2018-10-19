It's your last chance to vote for the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards!

That's right, you only have until the end of the day today—11:59 p.m. ET tonight to be exact—to pick all of your favorite movies, TV shows, musicians and pop culture moments to win at this year's People's Choice Awards.

So, what are you waiting for? The time is now!

Each of the 43 categories have already been reduced from 12 nominees to five fan-voted finalists who are competing to take home each award and the finalists need your help to win.

Don't let your voice get lost in the shuffle, instead get your votes in ASAP to make sure your favorite finalists walk away with trophies.

With only hours left in the voting window, it's time to weigh on whether you think A Quiet Place or Black Panther should take home the trophy for Movie of the Year, or if Taylor Swift or Cardi B is your pick for Female Artist of 2018.