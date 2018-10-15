by Stephanie Wenger | Mon., Oct. 15, 2018 11:11 AM
Katherine McNamara knows that she has her fans to thank for becoming an E! People's Choice Awards finalist this year.
In fact, her fans proved their dedication as Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments lovers by writing her name in during the nominations round of the 2018 People's Choice Awards in order to secure her spot in the finalist round for Female TV Star of 2018.
In addition to the 22-year-old actress' finalist nod for playing Clary on the Freeform series, Shadowhunters is also up for Show of 2018, Bingeworthy Show of 2018 and Sci-Fi/Fantatsy Show of 2018 at this year's award show.
Her co-star Harry Shum Jr. secured his own write-in finalist spot for Male TV Star of 2018 as well. That is some serious love for the Freeform favorite and McNamara doesn't take the honor lightly.
"That's been the biggest gift. This People's Choice surprise," McNamara told E! News at the #GirlHero Award Luncheon Presented by Girl Up on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Katherine McNamara Gives Shadowhunters Fans a Big Surprise at the PCAs Food Truck: Watch It Now
"It's been a real roller coaster. It's quite a bit of shock when you find out this is happening. But ultimately, I have nothing but gratitude and love for the Shadowhunters fans," the Missouri native continued.
"They have done so much for us especially with the show coming to a close," McNamara noted. "It's really a testament to another group of people coming together to support a story that is about love and acceptance and it shows how amazing the Shadowhunters fans are."
Clearly the Shadowhunters fans have spoken, but have you voted? The final round of voting closes this week, on Friday, Oct. 19, which means you only have four days to get in all your votes, so you better get moving!
Don't miss the 2018 People's Choice Awards airing live from E! on Sunday, Nov. 11.
How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Managed to Keep Calm and Carry On Through Their Challenging First Months of Marriage
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?