Melissa McCarthy is the life of the party.

Since her days playing Sookie St. James on Gilmore Girls, audiences have been falling in love with the 48-year-old actress and it's because she's so stinking funny.

Her fans have proven their continual love for her by making her a finalist for Comedy Movie Star of 2018 for her hilarious film Life of the Party at the E! People's Choice Awards.

After years is the entertainment business, the Illinois native knows it's the power of laughter that has made people connect with her.

"We make these movies to make people happy and make them laugh," McCarthy told E! News at the junket for her movie Can You Ever Forgive Me? in New York on Friday. "There is no other motivation behind them."

McCarthy believes that sometimes she has to make fun of herself so that audiences can relax and escape from their own worlds and she does a very good job at it.