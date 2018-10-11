Melanie Scrofano shocked fans at the E! People's Choice Awards food truck at New York Comic Con when she came out to greet them, hand out treats and campaign for her show, Wynanna Earp, to win Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2018 at the PCAs.

The Canadian actress came with a plan to win over fans at the PCAs food truck.

"We are going to go with the People's Choice truck, hand out some donuts, mess with some fans and covert some non-fans. Let's go," the Being Erica star shared.

Word spread quickly that Scrofano was stationed at the food truck and crowds gathered to meet the star.

The Ottawa native then jokingly asked fans to help her to get people to vote with any means necessary.

"Let's go peer pressure some people into voting for Wynanna Earp," Scrofano quipped.