Grab your kilts and whiskey, because now is the perfect time to binge watch Outlander!

OK, you don't have to drink whiskey or speak with a Scottish accent, but according to the cast of the Starz series, it is the perfect time to binge their show and we agree.

The most important reason to do so—besides the fact that season four premieres next month—is to celebrate the fact that Outlander is a finalist for E! People's Choice Awards Bingeworthy Show of 2018.

Over the weekend, E! News caught up with the cast of the time-traveling, romantic drama series and they were thrilled to talk about their show and why voters should make them the Bingeworthy Show of 2018 winner at next month's PCAs.

"Amazing," Caitriona Balfe who plays Claire Randall told E! News at New York Comic Con on Saturday when talking about being a PCAs finalist. "Who has the best fans?" she asked the camera before the rest of her cast mates yelled, "We do!"