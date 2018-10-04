SUNDAY, NOV. 11
ONLY ON E!

Ready, Set, Vote! Your PCAs Finalist Votes Count as Double For the Next Five Days, So Get to Clicking ASAP

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Thu., Oct. 4, 2018 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Double the votes, double the fun!

Today is a good day, because it kicks off our five days of double votes for the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards.

What does that mean, you ask? Well, it's simple. Since your votes for the finalist round of the PCAs are really important to us, we are making them worth twice as much if you vote between now and Monday, Oct. 8.

Yes, you read that right, if you cast your vote for any, or all, of the 2018 PCAs finalist categories your selection will count as double.

What are you waiting for, there are so many categories that need your attention!

You can weigh in on which Comedy Act of 2018 is your absolute favorite, or which Drama Show of 2018 you think deserves to take home the prize right now. Or, better yet, you can vote for all 43 categories ahead of the November show and make sure your top picks make it to the winner's circle.

Read

Get Ready to Chow Down When the PCAs Food Truck Heads to NYC, Austin and L.A. This Month!

Let us know whether or not Shawn Mendes or Keith Urban is your pick for Male Artist of 2018. Sound off on whether or not Black Panther is really the Movie of 2018.

Basically, tell us all your thoughts about this year's biggest pop culture moments by voting one last time for the things that had you screaming with excitement in 2018.

Remember the window to vote for your top finalist—and make your votes count as double—ends on Monday, Oct. 8 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Overall voting for the finalists of this year's People's Choice Awards closes on Friday, Oct. 19.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Awards , Apple News
Latest News
Demi Lovato, Wilmer Valderrama, Instagram

How Wilmer Valderrama Is Supporting Demi Lovato Through Her Rehab Stay

Shopping: Fall Boots Under $50

10 Incredibly Affordable Fall Boots Under $50

Grey's Anatomy

Watch Grey's Anatomy's New Ortho God Awkwardly Get His Flirt On

Christina Aguilera, The Liberation Tour

Lil' Kim Joins Christina Aguilera for an Unforgettable Concert Surprise

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling Shares the Hilarious Reason He Was Constantly Approached at His Mom's Wedding

Avengers: Age Of Ultron, Scarlett Johansson

People's Choice Awards Finalist Scarlett Johansson Is One Super (Hero) Actress & Her Past Roles Prove It!

ESC: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle

How Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Are Tackling Royal Life Differently and on Their Own Terms

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.