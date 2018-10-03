Foodies prepare yourself, because the People's Choice Awards food truck is coming to a city near you!

Ahead of the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards, E! is sending their food truck, designed especially for the PCAs, to New York City, Austin and Los Angeles and it looks delicious.

On Tuesday, the network announced that in honor of their inaugural broadcast of the award show, which airs on Sunday, Nov. 11 on E!, there will be tasty treats for anyone who casts their votes at the interactive food truck this October.

For all you pop-culture hungry people out there this is really a dream come true. The food truck will allow fans to walk up and cast their vote for a specific category—which changes at each location—and then as result you will get a free, custom treat based on your pick.

Plus, you can vote on other categories thanks to the handy iPads the team will have with them on site!

Sounds pretty cool right?