The Cast of Riverdale Actually Predicted Their People's Choice Awards Nominations Back in Season 1

by Johnni Macke | Mon., Oct. 1, 2018 9:00 AM

Riverdale is a serious contender at the upcoming E! People's Choice Awards and the cast totally saw it coming.

The CW series is a finalist in four different categories this year, and although the cast was thrilled to hear about their show getting recognized they kind of predicted that this would happen.

During a season one extended-blooper reel from the cast, Lochlyn Munro, who plays Hal Cooper, totally called the show's PCAs nomination and we're a little freaked out that season two's baddie might also be psychic. 

"I smell a People's Choice Award," Hal Cooper AKA Munro says while eating breakfast with his wife Alice Cooper (Mädchen Amick) during a deleted scene from the blooper video. As Munro continues to read the newspaper, you can hear the cast and crew break into laughter, because it is such a random, but now accurate, statement.

We wonder if everyone is laughing now that Hal, um we mean, Munro was right!

Watch Viola Davis & KJ Apa React to Their PCAs Noms and Hear Why You Should Vote for Their Shows to Win

The thing that Munro didn't predict however was the fact that they would not only be nominees in the future, but they would become four-time finalists this year!

Riverdale is up for Show of 2018 while three of its lead characters are up for solo awards.

KJ Apa, who plays Archie Andrews, is up for Drama TV Star of 2018, while his on-screen girlfriend, Veronica Lodge played by Camila Mendes is a finalist in the Female TV Star of 2018 category.

Everyone's favorite oddball journalist Jughead Jones, played by Cole Sprouse, is also a finalist but in the Male TV Star of 2018 category.

Even though the Riverdale cast did predict this would happen in some way, shape or form, they still need your help to win their categories. So, what can you do? Vote, duh!

 

2018 PCAs: TV Star Nominees

Cast your vote for the drama series now and make sure you show Apa, Mendes and Sprouse a little love as well.

They're counting on you Riverdale Vixens and Bulldogs!

Riverdale returns for its third season on Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. on The CW.

