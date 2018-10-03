Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios
by Stephanie Wenger | Wed., Oct. 3, 2018 5:00 AM
No matter the genre, audiences are loving Chris Hemsworth.
If you don't believe us, all you need to do is see how many categories the Avengers actor is a 2018 People's Choice Awards finalist for. Spoiler alert: it's three!
The 35-year-old star made it to the final round of voting in three acting categories including Male Movie Star of 2018 and Action Star of 2018 for Avengers: Infinity War as well as Drama Movie Star of 2018 for 12 Strong.
In addition to taking on action and dramatic roles throughout his career, the Melbourne native has also brought the laughs with comedic parts in Vacation and Ghostbusters: Answer the Call.
Take a look back at all of the Thor actor's most iconic roles in the gallery below to see for yourself how diverse and strong of an actor Hemsworth really is.
Will you be voting for Hemsworth for your choice Male Movie Star of 2018, Action Star of 2018 and Drama Movie Star of 2018?
There are a lot of other equally worthy stars battling it out against Hemsworth, so perhaps you're voting for one of them. Either way, you should get your vote on starting now.
We know you have many difficult decisions when it comes to your PCAs voting choices, but now is the time to have your voice heard before the Friday, Oct. 19 voting deadline!
Remember that all the finalists start at zero for this round so it's more important than ever to vote for your favorites.
Don't miss the 2018 People's Choice Awards airing live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 11.
Zade Rosenthal / Marvel Studios
Chris Hemsworth takes on the title role in this 2011 Marvel film where he is forced out of Asgard and must live with the humans on Earth. He uses his strength to defend Earth against a villain from his homeland.
Lionsgate
The Australian actor plays a college student who joins his friends on a weekend away in The Cabin in the Woods. When they realize that they have no way of communicating with the outside world and they must try and uncover the truth behind the strange occurrences happening in their cabin.
Walt Disney Studios
In The Avengers, Hemsworth reprises his role as Thor and joins an all-star cast including, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson, who work as a team to stop Loki (Tom Hiddleston) from enslaving humanity.
Universal Pictures
The 35-year-old actor is Snow White's protector in this 2012 fantasy film. As the Huntsman, he helps Snow White (Kirsten Stewart) to vanquish the Evil Queen (Charlize Theron).
Courtesy of Open Road Films
In this 2012 American war film, Hemsworth portrays Marine Corps veteran Jed Eckert who along with his brother, Matt, unite with their friends to create a guerrilla resistance group to stop the North Korean paratrooper invasion in Spokane, Washington.
Paramount Pictures
The Melbourne native plays George Kirk, the father of James T. Kirk (Chris Pine) in this 2013 science fiction adventure film.
Jaap Buitendijk/Universal Studios
Based on the true story of the rivalry between Formula 1 racers James Hunt (Hemsworth) and Niki Lauda (Daniel Brühl), Rush follows the men during the 1976 season when they both are fighting to become the world champion in their sport.
Marvel
The former Australian soap opera star returns as Thor in the sequel to his hit Marvel film. This time around, Thor must save the Nine Realms from deadly threats.
Legendary Pictures and Universal Pictures
Hemsworth plays Nick Hathaway, a talented hacker, who is put in the middle of American and Chinese governments when it is discovered that his code was used in malware that triggered a terrorist attack in a Chinese power plant in Blackhat.
Marvel
Thor (Hemsworth) teams up with the other Avengers again to fight against villainous Ultron and save the world from extinction in this 2015 superhero film.
YouTube
Vacation is sure to make you laugh as Rusty Griswold (Ed Helms) tries to recreate his childhood vacation by taking his family on a cross-country round trip to Wally World. Hemsworth is along for the journey as Audrey Griswold's (Leslie Mann) husband.
E! Entertainment
In the Heart of the Sea, Hemsworth plays Owen Chase, who is the first mate to Captain George Pollard (Benjamin Walker) when they become stranded after a whale damages their boat. They will do anything to overcome their hardship and survive in this 2015 adventure-drama film.
Universal Pictures
Hemsworth returns as the Huntsman in this sequel to the original 2012 fantasy film. The Huntsman and Sara (Jessica Chastain) try to conceal their love but instead, Queen Freya (Emily Blunt) discovers their secret setting off a chain of events that changes their lives.
YouTube
The father of three portrays Kevin, the clueless assistant who tries to help the Ghostbusters fight ghouls in New York City in this 2016 supernatural comedy.
Jasin Boland/Marvel
In the third film in the Thor trilogy, the title character (Hemsworth) is imprisoned and must race back to Asgard to stop the destruction of his homeland and save the civilization.
Warner Bros. Pictures
In this 2018 action war drama, Hemsworth plays Captain Mitch Nelson who along with his Special Forces team must work with an Afghan warlord to stop the Taliban after September 11.
Film Frame/Marvel Studios
Thor (Hemsworth) works with the other Avengers to defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin) before he can destroy the universe in the 2018 Marvel film.
