Now that fall is here, celebrities are turning a new leaf when it comes to their style.

Katie Holmestraded in her casual clothing for a sultry look. She chose a ravishing red dress and paired her look with a diamond necklace and a lipstick of the same hue, in honor of an event for Harry Winston. The look is epic and the perfect inspiration for holiday attire—take note.

Mindy Kaling, Sanaa Lathan and Ashlee Simpson followed suit red carpet ensembles with dark, fall-inspired hues. From jumpsuits to fur cuffs, their styles are inspiring our cold weather wardrobes.