Which Celebrity Slayed the 2018 Emmys Red Carpet? Vote Now!

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Tue., Sep. 18, 2018 4:00 AM

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Couples

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Another Emmys has come to a close and we're pretty sure it was the best way to spend our Monday night, right?

Last night, TV's biggest and brightest stars were honored at the 70th Annual Emmy Awards and there were a lot of amazing wins. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for example came up big at the show and based on how amazing it is, we really aren't that surprised.

While we could talk all day about who won what (you can see the full list of winners here), we'd rather  focus on the fashion from the award show.

All of the celebrities in attendance looked stunning as they walked the golden carpet, but a few stars stood out more than others, and we're giving them a little shout out, obviously!

Stars like Angela Sarafyan and Jessica Biel for example stole the show when it came to the style game and we're still not over their fierce ensembles.

Photos

2018 Emmys: Instagrams & Twitpics

The Westworld star donned a black and white crystal-embellished gown by Christian Siriano that was fit for a queen. Biel on the other hand wore a white, modern ball gown that was both elegant and funky.

This Is Us star—and everyone's favorite TV mom—Mandy Moore looked like a metallic copper/golden goddess in custom Rodarte and we are not worthy. Stranger Things actress Natalia Dyer also rocked a golden gown and her glitzy look is what our fashion dreams are made of.

Another Stranger Things star caught our attention with her dainty and feminine red carpet choice...Millie Bobby Brown. The young star looked beautiful in a powder pink, rose-printed bubble dress that was so fun and flirty.

Keri Russell opted for an edgier ensemble—complete with a feather, short skirt—by Zuhair Murad and proved once again that she is a red carpet ninja. American Horror Story: Cult star Sarah Paulson also donned a black, feathered frock and it was just gorgeous.

Photos

2018 Emmys-Inspired Halloween Costumes

When it came to the pants game, both Felicity Huffman and Issa Rae took our breath away. Huffman rocked a classic black pantsuit while the Insecure actress wore a pastel blue Vera Wang jumpsuit with a train that was to die for.

Emilia Clarke made us do a double take with her sheer, navy, lace Dior gown during the evening. It was definitely a look that the Mother of Dragons would approve of and therefore we love it even more.

Now that you've read about the fashions we're still obsessing over from last night's show, cast your vote for which look from our best-dressed short list below is your absolute favorite!

Tracee Ellis Ross, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

     

Natasha Lyonne, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Kevork Djansezian/NBC

Natasha Lyonne

      

Fred Armisen, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

Fred Armisen

    

Bill Hader, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bill Hader

     

Kirsten Dunst, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst

In Schiaparelli

Yara Shahidi, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi

     

Alison Brie, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Alison Brie

     

Samantha Bee, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Samantha Bee

     

Joey King, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Joey King

    

Sarah Silverman, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sarah Silverman

In Galia Lahav

Darren Criss, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Darren Criss

      

Evan Rachel Wood, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rhea Seehorn

     

Evan Rachel Wood, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

John Shearer/Getty Images

Evan Rachel Wood

     

Leslie Jones, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Leslie Jones

In Christian Siriano

Laura Dern, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Laura Dern

In Thom Browne

Zazie Beetz, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Zazie Beetz

     

Sara Bareilles, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sara Bareilles

      

Ricky Martin, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Ricky Martin

      

Claire Foy, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

Claire Foy

In Calvin Klein

Aidy Bryant, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

Aidy Bryant

In Tanya Taylor

Thandie Newton, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Thandie Newton

        

John Legend, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jonh Legend

In Gucci

Sarah Paulson, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sarah Paulson

In Oscar de la Renta 

Connie Britton, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Connie Britton

In Sachin & Babi

Maya Rudolph, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Maya Rudolph

      

Vanessa Kirby, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Vanessa Kirby

      

Kit Harington, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kit Harington

In Dolce & Gabbana 

Chrissy Teigen, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen

In Zuhair Murad

Millie Bobby Brown, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown

In Calvin Klein by Appointment  

Megan Mullally, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Megan Mullally

In Carolina Herrera

Betty Gilpin, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

Betty Gilpin

      

Jimmy O. Yang, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

Jimmy O. Yang

      

Amy Sedaris, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Amy Sedaris

In Adam Selman

Jonathan Van Ness, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jonathan Van Ness

       

Samira Wiley, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Samira Wiley

In Jenny Packham

Bobby Berk, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bobby Berk

In Prada    

Chrissy Metz, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

John Shearer/Getty Images

Chrissy Metz

         

Tan France, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tan France

       

Keri Russell, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Keri Russell

In Zuhair Murad

Antoni Porowski, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Antoni Porowski

In Balmain

Emilia Clarke, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Emilia Clarke

In Dior

Karamo Brown, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Karamo Brown

      

Rachel Brosnahan, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan

In Oscar de la Renta

Daniel Bruhl, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Daniel Bruhl

        

Tiffany Haddish, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Tiffany Haddish

In Prabal Gurung 

Sandra Oh, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

Sandra Oh

In Ralph and Russo

Allison Janney, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Allison Janney

    

Jessica Biel, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

Jessica Biel

        

Photos

See More From 2018 Emmys Red Carpet Fashion
2018 Emmys: Best Dressed Poll
Which star do you think won the 2018 Emmys red carpet?
1.7%
50.5%
3.5%
1.4%
2.8%
22.6%
2.1%
0.3%
3.1%
11.8%

