Penélope Cruz is grateful for the recognition that her show, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, is getting at this year's People's Choice Awards.

The hit true crime series is up for the Bingeworthy Show of 2018 at this year's E! PCAs. Darren Criss, who played Gianna Versace murderer Andrew Cunanan on the show, also scored a solo nomination for the Drama TV Star of 2018.

"People have to vote for whatever they love the most," Cruz, who played Donatella Versace on ACS, told E! News exclusively at the Loving Pablo red carpet on Sunday. "But, we are very happy for that nomination."

The Vicky Cristina Barecelona actress looked back at her experience working with the talented ensemble cast as well as executive producer Ryan Murphy.