2018 PCAs: Check Out Kevin Hart, Amy Schumer, Tiffany Haddish & the Rest of the Comedy Act Nominees' Best & Most Notable Roles

by Stephanie Wenger | Fri., Sep. 14, 2018 6:00 AM

The People's Choice Awards are just around the corner. In fact, round one of voting—or cutting the nominee list from 12 to a top five in each category—ends today. So, be sure to get voting and have your voice heard!

It's clear that one of the toughest categories this year is going to be the Comedy Act of 2018. Seriously, we can't get enough of all these laugh-out-loud comedians.

While these stars have their own hilarious brands of comedy, many are cut from the same cloth. For example, Leslie Jones, John Mulaney, Chris Rock and Fred Armisen have all taken part in Saturday Night Live either on stage or as a writer AKA they are freaking funny.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah has also featured a few of this year's People's Choice Awards Comedy Acts of 2018 nominees like, Michelle Wolf and Jessica Williams of 2 Dope Queens.

The film industry has also blessed us with movies with more than one PCAs Comedy Act nominee in them over the past year. The best example is the upcoming film Night School, because it features both Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish Now that's what we call a two-for-one special!

Check out the gallery below to see all of the PCAs Comedy Act of 2018 nominees and don't miss the People's Choice Awards, airing live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 11.

Kevin Hart

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kevin Hart

Breakout Roles: Guest appearance in Undeclared and then roles in the Scary Movie franchise, Soul Plane and The 40-Year-Old Virgin

Iconic Gigs: Ride Along franchise and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Latest Role: Night School with fellow Comedy Act of 2018 nominee Tiffany Haddish (out on September 28, 2018)

Amy Schumer, Emmy Awards, Pokemon

Charbonneau/Rex Shutterstock via ZUMA Press

Amy Schumer

Breakout Roles: NBC's Last Comic Standing and Comedy Central's Inside Amy Schumer

Iconic Gigs: Trainwreck and Snatched

Latest Project: I Feel Pretty with Michelle Williams (released on April 20, 2018)

Tiffany Haddish, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish

Breakout Roles: OWN's If Loving You Is Wrong and NBC's The Carmichael Show

Iconic Gigs: Keanu and Girls Trip

Latest Project: Night School with fellow Comedy Act of 2018 nominee Kevin Hart (out on September 28, 2018)

Chris Rock

Jason LaVeris/WireImage

Chris Rock

Breakout Roles: NBC's Saturday Night Live and HBO comedy specials including, Big Ass Jokes and Bring the Pain

Iconic Gigs: The Longest Yard, the Grown Ups franchise and the Madagascar franchise

Latest Project: The Week Of with Adam Sandler (released on April 27, 2018)

Leslie Jones, Time 100 Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Leslie Jones

Breakout Roles: NBC's Saturday Night Live followed by starring in fellow Comedy Act of 2018 nominee Chris Rock's directorial debut Top Five

Iconic Gigs: Trainwreck with fellow Comedy Act of 2018 nominee Amy Schumer and Ghostbusters: Answer the Call

Latest Project: The Angry Birds Movie 2

Hannah Gadsby, Nanette

Netflix

Hannah Gadsby

Breakout Roles: Winning the Raw Comedy competition in her native Australia

Iconic Gigs: Her Netflix special Nanette

Latest Project: Her memoir Ten Steps to Nanette (out on June 10, 2019)

Marlon Wayans

Shutterstock

Marlon Wayans

Breakout Roles: Co-starring with his brother, Shawn Wayans, on the WB sitcom The Wayans Brothers

Iconic Gigs: The Scary Movie franchise, White Chicks, and the A Haunted House franchise

Latest Project: Season 2 of NBC's Marlon

Ali Wong

Shutterstock

Ali Wong

Breakout Roles: NBC's Are You There, Chelsea? And E!'s Chelsea Lately with Chelsea Handler

Iconic Gigs: Her Netlfix stand-up specials, Baby Cobra and Hard Knock Wife

Latest Project: ABC's American Housewife

2 Dope Queens, Jessica Williams, Phoebe Robinson

Mindy Tucker/HBO

2 Dope Queens (Phoebe Robinson & Jessica Williams)

Breakout Roles: Jessica Williams became The Daily Show's youngest correspondent while Phoebe Robinson was a staff writer for MTV's Girl Code and a consultant for season three of Broad City. The 2 Dope Queens podcast stemmed from Blairia LIVE!, a monthly stand-up show in Brooklyn.

Iconic Gigs: The 2 Dope Queens podcast

Latest Project: 2 Dope Queens HBO Special based on their hit podcast (returning in 2019)

John Mulaney

Shutterstock

John Mulaney

Breakout Roles: Saturday Night Live writer and followed by the stand-up comedy album The Top Part, and a stand-up comedy special titled New In Town 

Iconic Gigs: His Netflix special called The Comeback Kid 

Latest Project: His newest Netflix special, John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City (released May 1, 2018)

The Break with Michelle Wolf

Netflix

Michelle Wolf

Breakout Roles: Contributor and writer for NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers and Comedy Central's The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Iconic Gigs: Performer at the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner

Latest ProjectThe Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Fred Armisen

Steve Lucero/BFA.com

Fred Armisen

Breakout Roles: NBC's Saturday Night Live

Iconic Gigs: Portlandia and Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Latest Project: NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Amazon Video's Forever

