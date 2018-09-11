SUNDAY, NOV. 11
Nicole Kidman Gushes Over Husband Keith Urban After PCAs Noms Proving Once Again These Two Are Couple Goals

by Johnni Macke | Tue., Sep. 11, 2018 9:15 AM

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are the cutest Hollywood couple. Yes, we said it, and we meant it.

While attending the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday to promote her new film Destroyer, which premiered at the festival this week, Kidman couldn't help but gush about her husband of 12 years.

In fact, when the Big Little Lies star learned that Urban was nominated for two E! People's Choice Awards she instantly started campaigning for him.

"He is? I didn't know that," Kidman told E! News before explaining why the "Blue Ain't Your Color" singer deserves your vote.

"Because, he's the loveliest, kindest man in the world. That's why you should vote for him," she said. "He's also insanely talented." 

Urban is up for both Male Artist of 2018 and Country Artist of 2018 so he is very talented indeed.

Not to mention the fact that talent clearly runs in the family with both Kidman and Urban killing the entertainment game year after year.

Photos

2018 PCAs Nominees: Best Celeb Reactions

If you agree with the Australian actress about Urban's talents (which we totally do) then you can vote for him to win either, or both, of the categories he's nominated for at this year's PCAs here.

For more exclusive interviews from the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival check out E! News weeknights at 7 p.m. on E!

