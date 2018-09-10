by Johnni Macke | Mon., Sep. 10, 2018 10:13 AM
The 2018 E! People's Choice Awards nominees are out and celebs are pumped...as are we!
While attending the Toronto International Film Festival this weekend stars were focused on their new movie projects, but all of our attention was on their People's Choice Awards noms.
In fact, when E! News took the carpet during the Canadian festival we caught up with numerous stars and chatted all about their prospects of taking home a trophy or two at this year's show (which airs live on E! on Nov. 11) including Viola Davis and KJ Apa.
The two TV stars were very excited to hear about their PCAs noms and it has us even more excited to watch the show live come November.
When the How to Get Away With Murder star stopped to talk with E! News she was very direct and to the point about her reaction to being nominated for Female TV Star of 2018 for her role on the ABC drama.
So, how does does the Widows actress feel about the people's choice to put her up for this honor? "Fab-u-lous!!!" Davis yelled.
"Thank you people," the actress' husband Julius Tennon added. "Thank you people, we love you people."
Apa was also in Toronto to promote his new movie, The Hate U Give, but when E! News informed him that Riverdale was up for an award and he was up for Drama TV Star of 2018 he quickly came up with a cheeky plea for his fans to vote for The CW show.
"I didn't know that. You just told me. Awesome," Apa said told E! News over the weekend before directing his attention to the camera and his fans.
"What does your heart tell you? Does it tell you to go for us?" the New Zealand native asked. "I think it could be."
Whether you are an Archie Andrews fan or just a Riverdale lover, The CW series could take home numerous PCAs trophies this year.
Not only is Apa up for a solo award, but his co-stars Camila Mendes and Cole Sprouse are nominated for Female TV Star of 2018 and Male TV Star of 2018 respectively.
Plus, the series is up for Drama Show of 2018, so all you Riverdale vixens better get to voting ASAP!
For more from the Toronto International Film Festival tune in to E! News at 7 p.m.
