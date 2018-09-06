SUNDAY, NOV. 11
by Johnni Macke | Thu., Sep. 6, 2018 10:27 AM

Chrissy Teigen's campaign for the Social Celebrity of 2018 at this year's People's Choice Awards has begun...from all the way across the pond.

On Wednesday, E! announced the nominees for their inaugural broadcast of E! People's Choice Awards, which airs on Sunday, Nov. 11, but Teigen didn't learn about her nominee until E! News caught up with her on the GQ Men of the Year Awards red carpet in London, England.

Yes, that's right, one of Twitter's biggest stars didn't hear about her own nomination until she was in Londontown and for some reason this is just so Chrissy!

While walking the carpet with her husband John Legend, Teigen was told about her possible award and her reaction was priceless.

"Me?! Oh, cool," she said before Legend chimed in asking who she was against. He followed it up by saying, "Well, she won" and with an endorsement from the legendary singer her win could be that much closer to becoming a reality.

Even though the Lip Sync Battle co-host was a little caught off guard when told about her nomination, she quickly came up with a campaign platform and it basically comes down to checking her Twitter.

Pretty easy, right?

"I have a fantastic Twitter. It's highly underrated," the model and cookbook author told E! News. "I only have 10 million followers, I should have 20. If I unblocked everyone I would have 25 million."

The real reason you should vote for her however, is because if Teigen wins she would finally be able to hold it over her husband, who has a lot of trophies to his name.

"I just think it's really important for you to vote for me," she explained. "I've never won anything. He wins everything. Please help me."

So, there you have it folks, Teigen needs your help, because her husband wins everything and she wins nothing...except for a great husband, being our favorite live-tweeter and being the mom of two adorable children, but she's right, a PCAs trophy would be a big deal.

Cast your vote for Teigen and all of your other favorite stars, TV shows, movies and more now.

