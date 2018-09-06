SUNDAY, NOV. 11
Ryan Reynolds, Kristen Bell and More Stars Share Their Excitement on Social Media After Earning 2018 PCAs Noms

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Thu., Sep. 6, 2018 9:22 AM

Kristen Bell, 2018 SAG Awards, Candids

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

 It might be the People's Choice Awards, but the celebrities are definitely fans!

On Wednesday, E! announced the nominees for its inaugural broadcast of E! People's Choice Awards and not only are the fans already casting their votes, but the stars up for each category are celebrating on social media. 

Fan favorites like Ryan Reynolds and Mandy Moore took to Twitter to thank everyone for their nominations while Kristen Bell shared two Instagram Stories about her two noms and we're freaking out.

While we are fans of all of the Queer Eye guys, two of the five leading men have earned solo noms this year and they are all about it...as are we.

Singers like Blake Shelton, who is up for Country Artist of 2018, also reacted on Twitter to the big news and it's "No BS" that he's nominated!

Check out the best celebrity social media reactions to the 2018 PCAs noms below and start voting for your favorite to take home the biggest awards in categories including, TV, movies, music and more on our site ASAP.

Ryan Reynolds

Lars Niki/Getty Images for Museum of Modern Art, Department of Film

Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds is up for both Male Movie Star of 2018 and Social Celebrity of 2018. Plus, his film Deadpool 2 is nominated in three categories, so clearly, he had to tweet out his happiness with a little Deadpool sass and flare. "So honored by all the @peopleschoice noms. Hope you vote for Deadpool 2 and feel free to write us in for best Family Film. Because watch your fucking back, Paddington," he said.

Kristen Bell , 2016 Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Best Ever

Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell is up for two awards and based on her Instagram Stories she thinks you should vote for her...like a billion times. "Thank u @eentertainment for the nominash! I guess you can vote 25 times a day if you're looking for something to do," she wrote on top of her Female TV Star of 2018 category voting page. "But if you're busy no worries, there's this one too. @eentertainment you flatter me," she added on her Comedy TV Star of 2018 voting page link. 

Antoni Porowski

Stephen Lovekin/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Antoni Porowski

"Congrats to fellow Reality TV Star nominees for @peopleschoice !!! Go vote!!! Also hi Jonny," Antoni Porowski tweeted after seeing that both he and fellow Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness were up for the Reality TV Star of 2018 category. He also took to Instagram to share a reaction video and asked fans to vote for him for a hilarious reason. "Please vote and let my dad know it's ok I didn't become a doctor as he'd once hoped," he wrote.

Jonathan Van Ness

Peter West/ACE Pictures/REX/Shutterstock

Jonathan Van Ness

Jonathan Van Ness is up for two different solo categories one for Reality TV Star of 2018 for Queer Eye and one for Pop Podcast of 2018 for his show Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness. After discovering the news the star took to Instagram Stories writing "OMGGG" alongside a bunch of emojis. He then told fans on Twitter to cast their votes saying, "So vote for your girl! So excited."

ESC: Mandy Moore, Best Looks

REX/Shutterstock

Mandy Moore

This Is Us is a phenomenal show, so it's no surprise that it's up for numerous PCAs and its stars are in a ton of TV categories. One of the actresses from the series up for a PCAs this year is Mandy Moore, but she's more excited about the show getting the spotlight than herself. In fact, when she shared the nomination news on Twitter she linked to the Drama Show of 2018 category and captioned it with muscle arms and heart emojis because This Is Us is a family effort, duh.

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Live! With Kelly and Ryan

Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution/Pawel Kaminski

Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest

The Live With Kelly and Ryan hosts will give you Bonne Bell vending machines in bathrooms and four day weekends if you vote for them...or at least that's what Kelly Ripa  told E! News after hearing the show was nominated. Her co-host Ryan Seacrest took to Twitter with another promise and we're all for these campaign ploys! "Honored #LiveWithKellyAndRyan is up for #TheDaytimeTalkShow of 2018! RT for 5 years of good luck (and to vote for us ) #PCAs," he said.

 

Nikki Bella Red Carpet Looks

Nikki Bella

"So honored to be nominated for 2 People's Choice Awards! The first nomination I'm so excited about for The Competition Contestant of 2018 for the @peopleschoice! @dancingabc has been on of the most incredible journeys I have ever been on. Nothing has pushed me so far out of my comfort zone!" Nikki Bella shared on Instagram following the nominee announcements. "Loved how challenging it was and how much courage, bravery and fearlessness it gave me! As well as such a passion for ballroom dancing." 

Camila Mendes, 2018 Teen Choice Awards

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Camila Mendes

The Riverdale star was all smiles, or rather smiley faces, when she heard about her nomination for Female TV Star of 2018 and she took to Twitter to prove it. Camila Mendes shared her own voting page, complete with smiley face emojis before retweeting her co-stars' nomination announcements as well. 

Blake Shelton

Lester Cohen/WireImage

Blake Shelton

The country crooner is up for Country Artist of 2018 and to make sure his fans know it's the truth he shared the voting page and said, "This ain't no BS, y'all!!!"

22nd Critics' Choice Awards, Arrivals, Kaley Cuoco

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco is no stranger to PCAs wins as a part of The Big Bang Theory, but that doesn't mean she isn't still wowed whenever the show is nominated. "Wow thank you for all the @bigbangtheory_cbs @peopleschoice nominations! We are honored !!! Please vote and thank you again for the BBT ❤️!!! #peopleschoiceawards," she wrote on Instagram with a group photo from a past PCAs show.

