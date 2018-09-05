by Stephanie Wenger | Wed., Sep. 5, 2018 9:20 AM
The 2018 People's Choice Awards nominations are out and we can't stop singing along to the hits of the female artist nominees.
Ariana Grande is a serious contender with four nominations including Female Artist, Album, Song and Music Video of 2018. Selena Gomez is also at the top of the pack with three nominations.
Meanwhile, Beyoncé received nominations for Female Artist as well as Concert Tour of 2018 for On The Run II with husband, Jay-Z. Swifties should be happy to learn that Taylor Swift also received a double nomination for Female Artist and her Reputation Tour at this year's People's Choice Awards.
Don't miss all the female music nominees below and be sure to watch the 2018 People's Choice Awards, airing live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 11.
Will Heath/NBC
The Album of 2018 for Queen
Dave Hogan/TAS18/Getty Images
The Concert Tour of 2018 for Reputation Tour
Larry Busacca/PW18/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for MTV
The Album of 2018 for Invasion of Privacy
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella
The Album of 2018 for Sweetener
The Song of 2018 for "No Tears Left to Cry"
The Music Video of 2018 for "No Tears Left to Cry"
Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for iHeart
The Album of 2018 for Camila
Michele Crowe/CBS
The Song of 2018 for "Back to You"
The Music Video of 2018 for "Back to You"
EDMOND SADAKA EDMOND/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock
The Concert Tour of 2018 for Witness Tour
BRENDON THORNE/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
The Concert Tour of 2018 for Beautiful Trauma Tour
MediaPunch / BACKGRID
Paras Griffin/Getty Images
The Music Video of 2018 for "IDGAF"
John Shearer/Getty Images for Tennessee Department of Tourist Development
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Spotify
Wes and Alex for iHeartRadio
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images
MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock
The Concert Tour of 2018 for Piece of Me Tour
Ron Asadorian/Splash News
The Concert Tour of 2018 for Now Tour
