SUNDAY, NOV. 11
ONLY ON E!

Check out the 2018 PCAs Female Music Artist Nominees, Including Ariana Grande, Cardi B and Taylor Swift

  • By
    &

by Stephanie Wenger | Wed., Sep. 5, 2018 9:20 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The 2018 People's Choice Awards nominations are out and we can't stop singing along to the hits of the female artist nominees.

Ariana Grande is a serious contender with four nominations including Female Artist, Album, Song and Music Video of 2018. Selena Gomez is also at the top of the pack with three nominations.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé received nominations for Female Artist as well as Concert Tour of 2018 for On The Run II with husband, Jay-Z. Swifties should be happy to learn that Taylor Swift also received a double nomination for Female Artist and her Reputation Tour at this year's People's Choice Awards.

Don't miss all the female music nominees below and be sure to watch the 2018 People's Choice Awards, airing live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 11.

Photos

2018 PCAs: Male Music Artist Nominees

Nicki Minaj, SNL, Saturday Night Live

Will Heath/NBC

Nicki Minaj

The Female Artist of 2018

The Album of 2018 for Queen

Taylor Swift

Dave Hogan/TAS18/Getty Images

Taylor Swift

The Female Artist of 2018

The Concert Tour of 2018 for Reputation Tour

Beyonce, On the Run II Tour

Larry Busacca/PW18/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment

Beyoncé

The Female Artist of 2018

Article continues below

Cardi B, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for MTV

Cardi B

The Female Artist of 2018

The Album of 2018 for Invasion of Privacy

Ariana Grande, Coachella, 2018

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella

Ariana Grande

The Female Artist of 2018

The Album of 2018 for Sweetener

The Song of 2018 for "No Tears Left to Cry"

The Music Video of 2018 for "No Tears Left to Cry"

Camila Cabello, 2016

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for iHeart

Camila Cabello

The Female Artist of 2018

The Album of 2018 for Camila

Article continues below

SZA

Michele Crowe/CBS

SZA

The Female Artist of 2018

Selena Gomez, Back to You

Instagram

Selena Gomez

The Female Artist of 2018

The Song of 2018 for "Back to You"

The Music Video of 2018 for "Back to You"

Katy Perry

EDMOND SADAKA EDMOND/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock

Katy Perry

The Concert Tour of 2018 for Witness Tour

Article continues below

Pink

BRENDON THORNE/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Pink

The Female Artist of 2018

The Concert Tour of 2018 for Beautiful Trauma Tour

Jennifer Lopez

MediaPunch / BACKGRID

Jennifer Lopez

The Female Artist of 2018

Dua Lipa

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Dua Lipa

The Female Artist of 2018

The Music Video of 2018 for "IDGAF"

Article continues below

Kelsea Ballerini

John Shearer/Getty Images for Tennessee Department of Tourist Development

Kelsea Ballerini

The Country Artist of 2018

Carrie Underwood

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Spotify

Carrie Underwood

The Country Artist of 2018

Becky G, iHeartRadio

Wes and Alex for iHeartRadio

Becky G

The Latin Artist of 2018

Article continues below

Shakira

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Shakira

The Latin Artist of 2018

Natti Natasha

Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images

Natti Natasha

The Latin Artist of 2018

Britney Spears

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Britney Spears

The Concert Tour of 2018 for Piece of Me Tour

Article continues below

Shania Twain

Ron Asadorian/Splash News

Shania Twain

The Concert Tour of 2018 for Now Tour

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Music , Awards , Apple News
Latest News
Sugarland, Kristian Bush, Jennifer Nettles, 2018 CMT Music Awards

2018 PCAs: See the Musical Groups and Collaborations Nominees, Including Migos, Sugarland & More!

David Henrie, Marie Cahill

Wizards of Waverly Place's David Henrie and Maria Cahill Expecting Baby Girl

Drake, Kendrick Lamar

Drake, Jay-Z and Keith Urban Are Just a Few of the Fab Male Artists Nominated for 2018 People's Choice Awards: See the Rest Here!

Captain Marvel

Brie Larson Looks Powerful in Captain Marvel First Look

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Fires Back: I'm "Not Acting" as If Tristan Thompson "Didn't Cheat"

LAW & ORDER: SVU

Why You Shouldn't Dismiss Law and Order: Hate Crimes Just Yet

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

2018 PCAs: Check out Kristen Bell, Sterling K. Brown and More Television Star Nominees

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.