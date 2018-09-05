The 2018 People's Choice Awards nominations are out and we can't stop singing along to the hits of the female artist nominees.

Ariana Grande is a serious contender with four nominations including Female Artist, Album, Song and Music Video of 2018. Selena Gomez is also at the top of the pack with three nominations.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé received nominations for Female Artist as well as Concert Tour of 2018 for On The Run II with husband, Jay-Z. Swifties should be happy to learn that Taylor Swift also received a double nomination for Female Artist and her Reputation Tour at this year's People's Choice Awards.

Don't miss all the female music nominees below and be sure to watch the 2018 People's Choice Awards, airing live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 11.