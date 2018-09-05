SUNDAY, NOV. 11
Drake, Jay-Z and Keith Urban Are Just a Few of the Fab Male Artists Nominated for 2018 People's Choice Awards: See the Rest Here!

by Johnni Macke | Wed., Sep. 5, 2018 9:00 AM

Drake, 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Winners

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Calling all music fans, this one's for you!

Today, E! announced its list of nominees for their inaugural E! People's Choice Awards show and of course music is a big section of the categories. 

With the show airing live on Sunday, Nov. 11 on E! it might seem like a world away until you know which artist will take home the most trophies, but you can start voting today and show your favorite singer some love with your votes now.

While we love all of the female singers that are nominated this year, the men have been getting a lot of attention on the airwaves and therefore we had to give them a little love on our end.

Artists like Drake who has two songs up for more than two categories, and Jay-Z, who is nominated as a solo artist, in addition to a duo (with wife Beyoncé) and a concert act, are bringing the heat this year and we like what we are hearing.

Country singer Keith Urban is representing for his genre as well with nominees in The Male Artist of 2018 and The Country Artist of 2018 categories. 

When it comes to the top men in all of the categories, which include The Album of 2018, The Music Video of 2018 and many more areas, Drake has the most nominees with seven total, while Post Malone is a close second with four.

Not too shabby, right?

Scroll through our gallery below to see all of the men up for a 2018 E! People's Choice Awards trophy and make sure to vote for the singer you want to win starting today!

Jay-Z, On the Run II Tour

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment

Jay-Z

The Male Artist of 2018

Drake

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Drake

The Male Artist of 2018

The Song of 2018 for "God's Plan" and "In My Feelings"

The Album of 2018 for Scorpion

The Music Video of 2018 for "God's Plan"

The Music Video of 2018 for "In My Feelings"

Post Malone

Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Post Malone

The Male Artist of 2018

The Album of 2018 for Beerbongs & Bentleys

The Weeknd, Coachella, 2018

Amy Harris/Invision/AP

The Weeknd

The Male Artist of 2018

The Album of 2018 for My Dear Melancholy

The Music Video of 2018 for "Call Out My Name"

Kendrick Lamar, NBC All-Star Weekend

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for American Express

Kendrick Lamar

The Male Artist of 2018

Ed Sheeran, 2017 Grammys, Show, Performance

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

Ed Sheeran

The Male Artist of 2018

Logic

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Logic

The Male Artist of 2018

The Album of 2018 for Bobby Tarantino II

G-Eazy

Courtesy of TAO Group

G-Eazy

The Male Artist of 2018

Shawn Mendes

Patrick MacLeod

Shawn Mendes

The Male Artist of 2018

The Song of 2018 for "In My Blood"

Thomas Rhett

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Thomas Rhett

The Male Artist of 2018

Bruno Mars, 2014, Grammys, Grammy Awards, Performance

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Bruno Mars

The Male Artist of 2018

The Concert Tour of 2018 for 24K Magic Tour

Keith Urban, MusiCares Person of the Year, 2018

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

Keith Urban

The Male Artist of 2018

The Country Artist of 2018

Travis Scott, Marquee Nightclub, Las Vegas

Radis Denphutaraphrechar/Global Media Group

Travis Scott

The Album of 2018 for Astroworld

The Song of 2018 for "Butterfly Effect"

J. Cole

Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

J. Cole

The Album of 2018 for KOD

Blake Shelton, Late Night with Seth Meyers

Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Blake Shelton

The Country Artist of 2018

Chris Stapleton

Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Chris Stapleton

The Country Artist of 2018

Luke Bryan

Getty Images/Scott Dudelson for Verizon Up

Luke Bryan

The Country Artist of 2018

Jason Aldean

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Jason Aldean

The Country Artist of 2018

Sam Hunt

Peter Barreras/Invision/AP

Sam Hunt

The Country Artist of 2018

Daddy Yankee, 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

John Shearer/Getty Images

Daddy Yankee

The Latin Artist of 2018

Luis Fonsi, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Luis Fonsi

The Latin Artist of 2018

J. Balvin

J. Balvin

The Latin Artist of 2018

Maluma

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Maluma

The Latin Artist of 2018

Bad Bunny, 2017 Latin American Music Awards

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Bad Bunny

The Latin Artist of 2018

Maluma, Univision's Premios Juventud 2018

Gustavo Caballero/South Beach Photo/Shutterstock

Maluma

The Latin Artist of 2018

Alvaro Soler

Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images

Alvaro Soler

The Latin Artist of 2018

Nicky Jam, 2017 Latin Billboard Awards, Winners

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Nicky Jam

The Latin Artist of 2018

Childish Gambino, 2018 Grammy Awards, Performances

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

Childish Gambino

The Music Video of 2018 for "This Is America"

Justin Timberlake

Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Justin Timberlake

The Concert Tour of 2018 for Man of the Woods Tour

Kenny Chesney

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Kenny Chesney

The Concert Tour of 2018 for Trip Around the Sun Tour

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family)

