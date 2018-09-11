by Tierney Bricker | Tue., Sep. 11, 2018 6:00 AM
Spoiler alert: Crazy Rich Asians is crazy good.
Adapted from Kevin Kwan's best-selling 2013 novel, the highly anticipated Crazy Rich Asians finally hit theaters on Aug. 15, giving fans a long overdue dose of Singaporean eye candy, thanks to director Jon M. Chu's vision. Oh yeah, and it just so happened to set the box office on fire, staying at No. 1 for three weeks in a row.
Though it's hard to believe based on their off-the-charts chemistry and respective commanding on-screen presence, this was the first studio film for leads Constance Wu and Henry Golding, with both stars instantly becoming the Internet's newest obsessions. But they are far from the only two actors in the movie to garner major buzz, with almost every supporting character getting a chance to shine.
To help feed your addiction to all things Crazy Rich Asians, and to celebrate the hit movie's three 2018 People's Choice Awards nominations, including Best Comedy, we've broken down all of your new crushes you'll be Insta-stalking like crazy for the foreseeable future...
Warning, there are some mild spoilers in regards to each star's standout scene from the movie, skip that portion if you don't want to know!
Star: Constance Wu
Instagram Handle: @constancewu
Who She Plays: Rachel, the Asian-American economics professor at the center of the story whose vision of her future is turned upside down when she discovers her boyfriend's family is crazy rich.
Where You've Seen Her Before: Wu has starred on ABC's critically acclaimed sitcom Fresh Off the Boat since 2015.
The Moment We Fell in Love With Her: Wu was born to play Rachel, who never feels like a victim despite all the crazy rich drama sent her way. But she's never better than when she faces off against Nick's mother in a game of mahjong, delivering a devastating and searing final blow to her would-be mother-in-law.
Fun Fact: After falling in love with the book, Wu desperately wanted the role of Rachel...but filming of FOTB almost prevented her from being able to do the movie. She's nominated for Comedy Movie Star of 2018 in the 2018 PCAs.
"I heard that Jon M. Chu was signed on to direct it and I got really excited because he's an amazing director and I thought he could do a great job. We had a meeting about it and then I realized I couldn't do it because the schedule," Wu told Stephen Colbert. "They wanted to shoot in the fall and my series shoots in the fall. I just let that go and then one day I was on a plane and was filming very dramatic. I wrote a dramatic email about all the heart that I would put into his movie if he just waited for me."
The rest, as they say, is history.
Star: Henry Golding
Instagram Handle: @henrygolding
Who He Plays: Nick Young, Rachel's handsome boyfriend who is basically Singapore's Prince Harry.
Where You've Seen Him Before: Golding served as a travel host for BBC, Discovery, and National Geographic before landing the role as Singapore's most eligible Bachelor. Yes, CRA is his acting debut. Next up, he stars as Blake Lively's husband in A Simple Favor.
The Moment We Fell in Love With Him: You root for Nick the moment you meet him, thanks to Henry's warmth and charisma, and who can resist a man who mouths "I love you" while standing at the altar next to his best friend while serving as best man at his wedding? Swoon City, population: EVERYONE.
Fun Fact: He was voted "sexual healer" in high school. But wait, he can explain: "It was due to the fact that I used to go around singing 'Sexual Healing' by Marvin Gaye. That was my song—just walking around the sort of the lockers and singing that," he told Jimmy Fallon. "That was my thing."
Star: Michelle Yeoh
Instagram Handle: @michelleyeoh_official
Who She Plays: Eleanor, the intimidating Young family matriarch.
Where You've Seen Her: Yeoh, a Hong Kong film icon, has starred in major films for over 30 years, including Supercop, Tomorrow Never Dies, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. She most recently starred in CBS All-Access' Star Trek: Discovery.
The Moment We Fell in Love With Her: No need to look any further than the opening scene, set in 1995, with Eleanor dealing with racist hotel concierges…only to buy the hotel and become their boss.
Fun Fact: Yeoh, a trained dancer, garnered a lot of attention as an actor star as she performs all of her own stunts.
Star: Awkwafina
Instagram Handle: @awkwafina
Who She Plays: Goh Peik Lin, Rachel's Singaporean college best friend with an outlandishly hilarious family.
Where You've Seen Her Before: A few months ago when the rapper was one of the women pulling off a heist, including stealing every scene she was in, at the Met Gala alongside Sandra Bullock and Anne Hathaway in Ocean's 8.
The Moment We Fell in Love With Her: Um, the very first second Peik Lin, along with her memorable blonde wig, came on screen? OK fine, if we had to narrow it down we'd say it's when she has no chill about being invited to dinner at the Youngs, and revealed she has outfits for any such occasion in her trunk at all times—including an ensemble for the "Walk of Shame."
Fun Fact: Awkwafina (whose real name is Nora Lum) was not exactly the biggest fan of her Ellen DeGeneres-style wig. "I had [the wig] lit on fire and burned," she joked to E! News. She's nominated for Comedy Movie Star in the 2018 PCAs.
Star: Gemma Chan
Instagram Handle: @gemma_chan
Who She Plays: Astrid Leong-Teo, Nick's stunning cousin who is the most adored fashionistas in Singapore, but her glamorous life isn't exactly what it seems.
Who You've Seen Her Before: The British actress is one of the leads on AMC's sci-fi series Humans, and appeared in major films such as Fantastic Beats and Where to Find Them and Transformers: The Last Knight. She has two major movies coming out soon with powerful women at the center: Mary Queen of Scots and Captain Marvel.
The Moment We Fell in Love With Her: C'mon, Astrid telling her cheating husband Michael that she is done trying to hide her wealth because he'll never be a man anyway drew raucous applause in our theater.
Star: Harry Shum Jr.
Who He Plays: Charlie Wu, Astrid's mysterious former beau.
Where You've Seen Him Before: After rising to fame on Glee, where he showcased his serious dance skills, Shum played one-half of the fan-favorite couple "Malec" on Freeform's Shadowhunters. (Oh, and he won Male Breakout Star in 2016's TV Scoop Awards!)
The Moment We Fell in Love With Him: OK, so he's technically only in one scene, and doesn't have a single line of dialogue…but who needs words when he gives Astrid that knowing look from across the bar? All of our nerves felt that one.
Fun Fact: In the film's original cut, Charlie appeared a bit more, with his scenes ending up on the cutting room floor…including a dance scene between exes Astrid and Charlie at the wedding.
What we put in the movie was great—they actually dance together—and it was so awesome, and Harry's so charming and so lovable. But the problem was, it made Astrid feel like she was leaving Michael for Charlie, and we didn't have enough room to expand on the idea," Chu explained to EW. "We just had to stay focused. Ultimately it's about her independence, so that scene was in there all the way until the very end. When we took it out, Astrid's journey became stronger. It was about her, not about her finding love."
Well, we just HAVE to get that sequel now, right?!
Star: Nico Santos
Instagram Handle: @nicosantos
Who He Plays: Oliver, Nick's scene-stealing cousin who describes himself as the "rainbow sheep" of the family.
Where You've Seen Him Before: Santos stars opposite America Ferrera on NBC's beloved sitcom Superstore.
The Moment We Fell in Love With Him: Who wouldn't want to have a fashion show with Oliver, especially he and Peik Lin are providing hilarious commentary (along with some really great fashion advice)?
Fun Fact: The comedian is dating Survivor fan-favorite Zeke Smith!
Star: Chris Pang
Instagram Handle: @pangeerz
Who He Plays: Colin Khoo, Nick's BFF whose upcoming wedding brings the couple to Singapore.
Where You've Seen Him Before: Pang appeared in I, Frankenstein, as well as Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny and the Netflix series Marco Polo.
The Moment We Fell in Love With Him: Anyone else experience some serious FOMO when Colin and Araminta took Nick and Rachel on a street food tour as soon as they landed...even picking them up from the airport with balloons? Friends, consider the bar raised.
Fun Fact: The Aussie, who trained in martial arts, was actually selling phones to businesses before becoming an actor.
Star: Sonoya Mizuno
Instagram Handle: @sonoya
Who She Plays: Araminta Lee, Colin's heiress fiancée.
Where You've Seen Her Before: Mizuno had roles in Ex Machina and La La Land, as well as Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast. She reteams with Emma Stone in Netflix's upcoming miniseries Maniac.
The Moment We Fell in Love With Her: She was a delight throughout, but the moment the aisle at her wedding began to fill with water and she stepped onto it in silvery leggings, we couldn't help but bow down (and also laugh, because how ridiculous).
Fun Fact: Prior to her turn as Oscar Isaac's robot dance partner in Ex Machina, Mizuno was a professional ballet dancer.
Star: Jimmy O. Yang
Instagram Handle: @FunnyAsianDude
Who He Plays: Billionaire playboy Bernard Tai, who is one of Colin's groomsmen and responsible for throwing one of the wildest bachelor parties in film history.
Where You've Seen Him Before: Yang has been a regular on HBO's Silicon Valley since season two.
The Moment We Fell in Love With Him: Hm...not sure love is the right word here, but watching Bernard, who is often seen walking around with a "pimp cane," shoot off a rocket launcher at the bachelor party was quite the memorable moment.
Fun Fact: The comedian initially wanted to read for Nick, but his managers show down the idea, telling him, "I don't know how to tell you this, but they are actually looking for a good looking guy." He then read for Colin, before landing the role of the oft-shirtless Bernard. "I was very happy about because it's just a fun crazy role and I get to do so much with it," he told Thrillist.
Crazy Rich Asians is in theaters now.
(Originally published on Aug. 17, 2018, at 3:34 p.m. PST.)
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
