NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Imagine if Mila Kunis was back on the market.
The actress arrived to the premiere of her new film The Spy Who Dumped Me looking like a complete knockout in Valentino. Sheer, ruby-red fabric was crafted into a flowing A-line silhouette with a trailing train. The overall look became complete with Mila's retro body-wave cut and choice of minimal Effy jewelry. Safe to say this timeless beauty won't be getting dumped anytime soon.
But she wasn't the only star shinning this week. Other Hollywood darlings like Yara Shahidi and Mandy Moore showed us what elevated fashion looks like. Yara displayed her love for patterns in a sexy silk midi dress, while the This Is Us star stunned in a vibrant bustier-style Missoni number with fringe.
Wondering who else slayed this week? Check out these best dressed stars below.
Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Refinery29
Kelly Rowland
An all-floral look never look so modern in a one-shoulder silhouette that eventually transitioned in a wide-leg trouser.
Splash News
Dua Lipa
The "IDGAF" singer set a new standard for boardroom chic in a black cropped tuxedo jacket and matching paints with a stripe down the side. The structure of the jacket emphasized a refined sophisticated vibe that'll earn you respect.
Splash News
Yara Shahidi
If you ever needed a lesson in print mixing, the Black-ish actress could provide a master class with her wardrobe. The star was seen on a Tory Burch shoot wearing one of its latest offerings. The turquoise bag provided the perfect pop of color.
Photo by BG017/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Mandy Moore
Bring on the fringe! No one does knits and vibrant color better than Missoni.
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
Christine Adams
The Black Lightning actress donned a printed dress we'll be talking about for days to Comic-Con.
Photo by Araya Diaz/Getty Images
Rumer Willis
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's daughter looked like summertime personified in a strapless pastel dress with razor-like cutouts and yellow shoes at the Jonathan Simkhai store opening in West Hollywood.
Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock
Lauren Cohan
The Walking Dead actress did black and white in a fun, flirty summertime-appropriate way!
NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Mila Kunis
The Spy Who Dumped Me actress was the talk of the carpet in red Valentino. The way the dress draped across the carpet as she walked was absolutely stunning.