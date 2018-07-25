SUNDAY, NOV. 11
ONLY ON E!

Karlie Kloss & Josh Kushner's Sweetest Couple Moments

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Wed., Jul. 25, 2018 9:52 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

In case you missed it, Karlie Kloss is engaged to Joshua Kushner!

The 25-year-old supermodel announced her happy news on Tuesday on social media by posting a sweet photo of her and her longtime boyfriend. 

"I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you're my best friend and my soulmate. I can't wait for forever together. Yes a million times over," Kloss wrote alongside the photo.

The 33-year-old businessman and co-founder of Oscar Health confirmed the news as well by posting a photo of his now-fiancée with the simple caption, "fiancée ❤️."

Photos

Karlie Kloss' Best Looks

Although the couple's engagement is very fresh, the pair has actually been together for six years, which is wild.

Throughout their romance they have managed to keep a pretty low profile, but along the way fans have been able to spot the duo and their love growing through a few photos.

Since the lovebirds are now getting ready to tie the knot, we've rounded up their sweetest photos together thus far for you to enjoy.

Who knows, maybe you'll be struck next by cupid's arrow just by looking at Kloss and Kushner's couple moments!

Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner

Instagram

Forever and Always

In July 2018, Karlie Kloss announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Joshua Kushner by sharing this sweet photo. "I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you're my best friend and my soulmate. I can't wait for forever together. Yes a million times over," she captioned the shot.

Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner

Instagram

Adventure Buddies

These two lovebirds are always up for an adventure like their trip to the Wadi Rum Desert in April, or their time in Iceland, or Montauk, or Myanmar. Seriously, we could go on forever.

Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner

Instagram

Total Eclipse of the Heart

The couple that watches the total solar eclipse stays together...right?

Article continues below

Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner

Instagram

Party Animals

On the co-founder of Oscar Health's birthday in 2017, Kloss shared this party pic and the sweetest note to her love. "My atoms love your atoms, It's chemistry. - @atticuspoetry ❤️❤️," she wrote. "Happy birthday to my best friend and partner in crime. The past 5 years of our adventures together have been some of the best memories of my life. I love you."

Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner

Instagram

Four Years Down, A Lifetime to Go

In 2016, the supermodel shared this kissing snap in honor of the couple's fourth anniversary of meeting. Clearly, four years in was only the beginning for these two.

Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner

James Devaney/GC Images

Court-side Cuties

The power couple took in a New York Knicks game in 2016 and they couldn't help but show a little PDA while sitting court-side.

Article continues below

Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner

Instagram

Picture Perfect

After walking the red carpet at the 2016 Met Gala, Kloss cuddled up with her beau at a fun after party in NYC.

Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner

Instagram

Happily Ever After

Everyone is just looking for their Prince Charming and while out in Saint Petersburg, Kloss proved she already found hers.

Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner

Instagram

Coachella is for Lovers

Both Kushner and Kloss love Coachella Music Festival and have frequented the annual event for years together. The spring heat seems to agree with this pair!

Article continues below

Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner

Instagram

On the Sunny Side

In 2014, the couple jetted off to Big Sur for vacation and snuck in a few kisses here and there to commemorate the trip.

Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner

Will Ragozzino/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Young Love

The happy pair made their official debut as a couple at the 2013 WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards.

Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner

Instagram

Desert Tripping

Things started to heat up for the duo (both literally and figuratively) as they trekked to the desert for Coachella in 2013.

Article continues below

Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner

Instagram

Paradise

Back in 2012, Kushner's friend Kevin Systrom predicted that his friend "likes her" while posting this photo of the couple on the beach, and he was totally right!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Karlie Kloss , Couples
Latest News
ESC: Selena Gomez

How to Wear Sneakers With Dresses Like Selena Gomez and Pippa Middleton

Scream

Would You Dare Stay in the Scream House?

Donald Trump, Hollywood Walk of Fame

Donald Trump's Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Vandalized Again

Selena Gomez Shatters Beyonce's Instagram Record By 1 Mil

Demi Lovato, 2017 Grammys

Demi Lovato Remains Hospitalized After Apparent Overdose: A Medical Expert Weighs in

Britney Spears Whips Andy Cohen During Performance in NYC

Rachel Platten

Rachel Platten Pregnant With Her First Child

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.