WB
Vampires beware, Buffy is coming back and she's ready to slay!
It's been 15 years since Buffy the Vampire Slayer went off the air and E! News can confirm that there is officially a reboot in the works at 20th Century Fox Television.
Last week, the news broke that Buffy the Vampire Slayer would be getting the revival treatment and that Joss Whedon, the man who created the original series, would be back at the helm as executive producer.
According to The Hollywood Reporter the reboot will be set in present day and continue with the mythology of the original TV show.
The biggest change this time around will be that a black actress (who has not been cast yet) will be taking over as Buffy Summers, who was originally played by Sarah Michelle Gellar.
Although we are all for a new slayer kicking butt and saving Sunnydale—or the world for that matter—from vampires, we will definitely miss the OG cast.
It's been a long time since the Scooby Gang and their other vampire-loving and vampire-fighting friends were all together on TV, but that doesn't mean we still don't love them.
There were so many good characters in the series—that ran from 1996 to 2003—with an amazing cast of actors portraying them that the reboot will definitely have big shoes to fill, starting with Buffy herself.
Sure, there was some drama with Buffy's love triangle of vampires—Team Angel (David Boreanaz) or Team Spike (James Marsters) the decision is still a toughie—but overall she was just a normal girl, who wasn't scared to fight for good and defend both her friends and her town.
She was the ultimate badass and we are still obsessed with her.
Then, there was the rest of the Scooby Gang, which as we all know consisted of Buffy's BFFs Willow (Alyson Hannigan) and Xander (Nicholas Brendon) and they were hilarious.
Even though they weren't picked as the slayer they beat a few baddies in their day and always made us laugh every episode with their funny banter.
The crazy teens at Sunnydale High would've been nothing however, without the leadership of Rupert Giles (Anthony Head) or as well will always remember him, Giles.
WB
The British Watcher came to help Buffy, but ended up guiding almost everyone who went to that high school...or at least the ones who hung out in the library.
Even though those core four were pretty much the show, there were a few more characters that we cannot wait to see brought back to life.
For starters, there are the hot vampires that Buffy loved so much.
Both Angel (her true love) and Spike (the bad boy who fell for her) were great additions to the squad, even if they were technically the demons that they were supposed to be fighting.
Along the way there were other loves for all of the gang including Anya (Emma Caulfield Ford), who was afraid of bunnies and loved Xander, and Tara (Amber Benson) who was Willow's first girlfriend and fellow witch.
You can't forget Cordelia (Charisma Carpenter), the snooty and annoying Scooby Gang member, who seemed like she was against the crew, but ultimately she had their backs, either.
Plus, there was Daniel Osbourne or Oz (Seth Green), who was in love with Willow and actually a werewolf, which was just awesome.
Oh, and who could forget Buffy's non-vampire boyfriend Riley (Marc Blucas) who ended up being a secret member of The Initiative?
Or, what about Faith (Eliza Dushku) AKA the other slayer who made a serious impression on viewers?
Rounding out our favorite characters' list would have to be Dawn Summers (Michelle Trachtenberg), even though she was a terrible sister at times, and Joyce Summers (Kristine Sutherland), who was the ultimate mom and one-time partier with Giles.
As we wait on more news about the re-vamped Buffy, vote for your favorite original character below!