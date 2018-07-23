SUNDAY, NOV. 11
ONLY ON E!

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Is Getting the Reboot Treatment, But Which Original Character Is Your Favorite?

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Mon., Jul. 23, 2018 12:54 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Buffy The Vampire Slayer

WB

Vampires beware, Buffy is coming back and she's ready to slay!

It's been 15 years since Buffy the Vampire Slayer went off the air and E! News can confirm that there is officially a reboot in the works at 20th Century Fox Television.

Last week, the news broke that Buffy the Vampire Slayer would be getting the revival treatment and that Joss Whedon, the man who created the original series, would be back at the helm as executive producer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter the reboot will be set in present day and continue with the mythology of the original TV show.

The biggest change this time around will be that a black actress (who has not been cast yet) will be taking over as Buffy Summers, who was originally played by Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Although we are all for a new slayer kicking butt and saving Sunnydale—or the world for that matter—from vampires, we will definitely miss the OG cast.

It's been a long time since the Scooby Gang and their other vampire-loving and vampire-fighting friends were all together on TV, but that doesn't mean we still don't love them.

Photos

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Where Are They Now?

Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Tabula Rasa

WB

There were so many good characters in the series—that ran from 1996 to 2003—with an amazing cast of actors portraying them that the reboot will definitely have big shoes to fill, starting with Buffy herself.

Sure, there was some drama with Buffy's love triangle of vampires—Team Angel (David Boreanaz) or Team Spike (James Marsters) the decision is still a toughie—but overall she was just a normal girl, who wasn't scared to fight for good and defend both her friends and her town.

She was the ultimate badass and we are still obsessed with her.

Then, there was the rest of the Scooby Gang, which as we all know consisted of Buffy's BFFs Willow (Alyson Hannigan) and Xander (Nicholas Brendon) and they were hilarious.

Even though they weren't picked as the slayer they beat a few baddies in their day and always made us laugh every episode with their funny banter.

The crazy teens at Sunnydale High would've been nothing however, without the leadership of Rupert Giles (Anthony Head) or as well will always remember him, Giles.

Read

Bonding on Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Who Fell in Love, Who Feuded and Who Became BFFs

Buffy the Vampire Slayer, David Boreanaz, TV characters we'll never forgive

WB

The British Watcher came to help Buffy, but ended up guiding almost everyone who went to that high school...or at least the ones who hung out in the library.

Even though those core four were pretty much the show, there were a few more characters that we cannot wait to see brought back to life.

For starters, there are the hot vampires that Buffy loved so much.

Both Angel (her true love) and Spike (the bad boy who fell for her) were great additions to the squad, even if they were technically the demons that they were supposed to be fighting.

Along the way there were other loves for all of the gang including Anya (Emma Caulfield Ford), who was afraid of bunnies and loved Xander, and Tara (Amber Benson) who was Willow's first girlfriend and fellow witch. 

Read

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer Cast Reunited to Reminisce, Make Your Heart Burst and Reveal Secrets

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

The WB

You can't forget Cordelia (Charisma Carpenter), the snooty and annoying Scooby Gang member, who seemed like she was against the crew, but ultimately she had their backs, either.

Plus, there was Daniel Osbourne or Oz (Seth Green), who was in love with Willow and actually a werewolf, which was just awesome.

Oh, and who could forget Buffy's non-vampire boyfriend Riley (Marc Blucas) who ended up being a secret member of The Initiative?

Or, what about Faith (Eliza Dushku) AKA the other slayer who made a serious impression on viewers?

Rounding out our favorite characters' list would have to be Dawn Summers (Michelle Trachtenberg), even though she was a terrible sister at times, and Joyce Summers (Kristine Sutherland), who was the ultimate mom and one-time partier with Giles.

As we wait on more news about the re-vamped Buffy, vote for your favorite original character below!

Buffy Character Poll
Which character from Buffy the Vampire Slayer is still your favorite?
31.1%
0.7%
10.4%
1.5%
11.1%
28.1%
5.9%
0.0%
0.0%
0.7%
3.0%
3.0%
0.7%
3.7%

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Buffy The Vampire Slayer , Sarah Michelle Gellar
Latest News
Selena Gomez, Birthday, 26

All the Details Behind Selena Gomez' Italian-Themed Birthday Bash on a Yacht

James Gunn, Critics' Choice Awards

Untangling the Guardians of the Galaxy Firing Debacle: Political Grudges, Old Tweets and Outrage

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Shakes Off Her Reputation Concert Fall Like a Total Pro

Mark Hamill

Mark Hamill Nails Comic-Con 2018 With Epic Star Wars Disguises

Riverdale, Comic-Con 2018, candids

Riverdale Truth or Dare: Fun Impressions, New Love Interests and More Season 3 Scoop Revealed

Corinne Olympios, Bachelor in Paradise

Corinne Olympios Responds to Sacha Baron Cohen's Who Is America? Prank

Brendon Miller, Glendon Crain, Stormy Daniels

Stormy Daniels' Husband Glendon Crain Files for Divorce

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.