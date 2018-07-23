ABC/Craig Sjodin
by Johnni Macke | Mon., Jul. 23, 2018 9:01 AM
ABC/Craig Sjodin
It's Fantasy Suites day!
The current Bachelorette, Becca Kufrin, has narrowed down her pool of eligible bachelors to the final three with Garrett, Blake and Jason, which means it is time for Fantasy Suites.
As we get ready to see what unfolds on tonight's episode of The Bachelorette, which will take the final three men and their leading lady to the jungle paradise of Chiang Mai, Thailand, we can't stop thinking about who Becca will end up with when all is said and done.
Throughout this season there have been a few front-runners, two of which are still in the running, while others have definitely surprised us, therefore we're not exactly sure who the Minnesota native will get engaged to.
The real question however, is which man do you think will take home the final rose and win Becca's heart for good?
Becca seems to have a special connection with each of her remaining men, but only one man can become the winner of Becca's heart...unless she pulls an Arie Luyendyk Jr. and changes her mind once the show has wrapped!
Since each man is a total catch, she really can't go wrong, but as fans, we know that you have a favorite man that you've been rooting for and now's your chance to give him a shout out and vote for him.
Is your top pick Garrett, the California native (and Reno, Nevada resident), who drove up in a minivan and won the first-impression rose?
Or is Blake, the Bailey, Colorado native who rode in on a horse during the pre-show arrivals episode and eventually earned the first one-on-one date your No. 1 choice?
Of course there is also late-bloomer Jason from Buffalo, New York who might've started out slow but has quickly become a serious contender after being dubbed the "best kisser" by Becca.
All these men are handsome, know how to rock a good suit and have told Becca that they are in love with her, so really it's anyone's game.
Tune in to The Bachelorette Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC to see who makes it out of the Fantasy Suites and into the final two.
