Sports stars and fashionistas unite!

On Wednesday, America's best athletes headed to Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate the 26th annual ESPY Awards and they didn't come in their ratty old jerseys.

Instead, the best sports stars from every team and event descended upon L.A. in their most jaw-dropping duds and we're still not over a few of their killer looks.

While most fans tuned in to see which athlete would take home Best Female Olympian (Chloe Kim you earned it girl!) at the 2018 ESPYS we were focused on that red-hot red carpet.

Sports stars from Olympic medalists to the show's host Danica Patrick AKA the fiercest race car driver around, all slayed the red carpet, with a few actress thrown in for good measure.

Our top 10 picks for this year's best dressed are below, but we want to know which attendee you think rocked the red carpet too, so get ready to vote!