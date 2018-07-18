SUNDAY, NOV. 11
Ultimate Pop Diva Tournament: Vote for Which of the Final Four Ladies Is Your All-Time Favorite Singer

by Johnni Macke | Wed., Jul. 18, 2018 5:00 AM

Sing it loud and sing it proud...our final four artists have been revealed!

After four rounds of voting, you have narrowed down our original pool of 32 amazing singers to only four fierce females. Each and every one of the remaining singers has earned the right to be a pop diva extraordinaire, but who will actually beat out the rest?

Although we love the final four women equally, there is a problem...only be one lady can remain on top when we crown the Ultimate Pop Diva next week. 

That being said, there is still time to show your favorite artist some love and get her into the final battle round.

Now that we know which of the pop singers you love most—it's down to Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, Lady Gaga and Mariah Carey—it's time to see which of these fab four will make it to next week's final competition!

Will it be the "Genie in a Bottle" singer? Or, what about the other former Mousekateer on this list AKA Britney, b**ch! 

Of course there's also Lady Gaga, who has always made a statement with her music, so she could easily take it all...assuming she makes it to the final round. Plus, you can't rule out Carey who has been serving up hit after hit since the early '90s.

OK, enough talk, let's get down to business!

Only you can decide the fate of these final four contestants, so get to voting ASAP and blast your favorite pop singer's records in the background as you cast your ballot. It'll pump you up, trust us. 

Voting for the final four round closes on Friday, July 20 at 3 p.m. PT.

Ultimate Pop Diva Tournament: Final 4
Lady Gaga vs. Britney Spears
30.7%
69.3%
Christina Aguilera vs. Mariah Carey
56.7%
43.3%

