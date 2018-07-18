Sing it loud and sing it proud...our final four artists have been revealed!

After four rounds of voting, you have narrowed down our original pool of 32 amazing singers to only four fierce females. Each and every one of the remaining singers has earned the right to be a pop diva extraordinaire, but who will actually beat out the rest?

Although we love the final four women equally, there is a problem...only be one lady can remain on top when we crown the Ultimate Pop Diva next week.

That being said, there is still time to show your favorite artist some love and get her into the final battle round.

Now that we know which of the pop singers you love most—it's down to Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, Lady Gaga and Mariah Carey—it's time to see which of these fab four will make it to next week's final competition!