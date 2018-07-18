NBC
Happy birthday Kristen Bell!
The adorable and forking hilarious actress turns 38 years old today and we couldn't be happier about celebrating her and all of her amazing roles over the years.
While we will always remember the Michigan native for her iconic TV role as Veronica Mars on The CW and for voicing Anna in Frozen, it's her comedy roles that we are shining a spotlight on today.
In order to celebrate Bell's birthday we've decided to relive all of her funny roles and let you choose which one is the best.
Sure, Veronica Mars is a super amazing series (as is the revival movie) and Zootopia is so stinking cute we can barely handle it, but we're doubling down on Bell's comedic chops by focusing on all-things comedy in her career thus far.
Her current gig as Eleanor on The Good Place for example is so funny our sides actually hurt from all the laughter each week, and that show is only the beginning.
Since Bell has been an actress since 1998, and has a lot of credits to her name, we've narrowed it down to her 10 best comedy roles for you to weigh in on.
Trust us, these babies are going to make you giggle at your desk as you remember all of the actress's funny lines and moments. Laughing is always a good idea in our minds...even if you're at work.
The birthday girl is one funny lady and therefore we're going to laugh all day in her honor.
Happy birthday Kristen, we love you!
Glen Wilson/Universal Pictures
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Jason Segel's Peter Bretter might be trying to forget Sarah Marshall (Kristen Bell), but we will never forget Bell's performance in this comedy. After getting dumped by Sarah, Peter heads to Hawaii, but Sarah and her new, outrageous boyfriend are also there and things get awkward.
Weinstein Company
Fanboys
Nerd Bell might one of our favorite versions of Bell ever! In Fanboys, the actress plays Zoe, who is the only girl in a squad full of nerdy guys who are on a quest to steal the rough cut of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace before it comes out. Was it worth all the trouble? No, but it does make us laugh every time we watch it.
Universal Pictures
Couples Retreat
In this 2008 semi romantic comedy, Bell plays Cynthia who is married to Jason Bateman's Jason. The couple is about to get a divorce so they propose that all their friends join them on vacation, but little do they know it's actually a therapy-based resort and participation is not optional!
Touchstone Pictures
You Again
Poor Marni (Bell)! After realizing her brother is about to marry the girl who bullied her in high school, Marni tries to expose her soon-to-be sister-in-law for who she really is. The only problem? Her brother is madly in love.
Colleen Hayes/NBC
Parks and Recreation
The 38-year-old actress played Leslie Knope's (Amy Poehler) nemesis, Ingrid De Forest, during season six of Parks and Recreation. She embodied everything that Leslie hated about Eagleton and even though Bell usually plays a likable character, her sassy and snooty portrayal of the rival to Leslie was equally as entertaining to watch.
Showtime
House of Lies
On this Showtime comedy she played Jeannie van der Hooven who was a partner at Kaan & Associates and was just as cutthroat as her male counterparts. Throughout the series there were highs and lows and everything in between with Don Cheadle's Marty Kaan who she loved, hated and eventually got pregnant by, but no matter what happened her witty and sassy retorts stayed intact.
Universal Pictures
The Boss
The Boss stars Melissa McCarthy as a business titan who goes to prison for insider trading. When she gets out, she has nothing so she lives with her assistant Claire (Bell) and Claire's daughter. The good news is together they re-brand McCarthy's character as the Queen Bee of a girl scout troop who teaches girls how to excel in business. Oh, and even though Claire is the sidekick, she is pretty darn memorable to us.
STX Productions
Bad Moms
The Michigan native plays one of three over-worked and under-appreciated moms in Bad Moms and its sequel A Bad Moms Christmas. Kiki, a stay at home mother has no fun until she meets Amy (Mila Kunis), who is going through marital issues and Carla (Kathryn Hahn) who is a hot mess mom who doesn't get involved at all. Together they take back their lives and say no to the PTA and adult drama.
Peter Iovino / Warner Bros. Pictures
CHIPS
Despite the fact that Bell played her real-life husband Dax Shepard's ex-wife Karen in CHIPS (the cop comedy based on the 1970s TV series) we can't help but love her. Her character is mean, terrible and pretty much the worst as she torments Shepard's Officer Jon Baker throughout the raunchy comedy and it's too funny.
NBC
The Good Place
This show is forking hilarious! Bell's most-recent role as Eleanor Shellstrop on NBC's The Good Place is one of her all-time greatest (at least in our minds). The show follows Eleanor, who was a terrible person, but after death she somehow ends up in "the good place" and struggles to become good and stay. The real question is, whether or not it is actually the good place, or could it be another form of hell?