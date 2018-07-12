TV lovers rejoice...it's Emmy nomination day!

After months of binge-watching the latest and greatest TV shows of all genres, you can now see which of your favorite actors has earned the top honor of being one of the nominees for this year's Emmys.

This morning, the Television Academy announced which actors and actresses, as well as shows, would be competing for TV's biggest awards when the 2018 Emmys air this September.

While we are all for a lot of these stars getting recognized for their impeccable work—like Sandra Oh becoming the first Asian woman to be nominated in the lead actress in a drama category for her role on Killing Eve—not every actor we are fans of got their name on the ballot.

In addition to Oh getting some love this year, we are also are celebrating the fact that both Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia have been nominated from This Is Us, but that doesn't change the fact that there are a few stars that should've made the cut but sadly did not.