The Cast of Riverdale Is Back Together! Check Out Their Sweetest Friendship Moments Ahead of Season 3

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Wed., Jul. 11, 2018 10:30 AM

Riverdale

The CW

Riverdale is back! Well, the cast is back together at least, and we are officially excited for season three.

Although the return of the hit CW series isn't for a few more months—it returns this October—the cast has headed back to Vancouver to begin filming and you know what that means...lots of goofy photos from set.

Over the past couple of years we've fallen in love with the cast of Riverdale, both on (we see you Betty and Jug) and off screen. While fans are happy to see the stars of the show together all the time, it's clear that the cast mates themselves are even happier to be together whenever they can.

It's clear that the whole gang—from the parents on the series to the high school students—are really close and since we're low-key obsessed with the whole squad we fully support their adorable friendships.

Since we still have to make it through summer however, before we find out what's next for Archie (KJ Apa) and the gang, we've rounded up a few of the cast's sweetest friendship moments to hopefully make the waiting game a little less hard.

PS: We challenge you to not get jealous of these close BFFs while scrolling through our gallery below.

It's impossible...trust us.

Love Lives of Riverdale Stars

Riverdale, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, Cast

Instagram

Robe Sisters

Season three is underway for the Riverdale gals which means robe time for Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch, duh!

Riverdale, Hart Denton, KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, Cast

Instagram

Boys' Club

Boys just wanna have fun too...at least when it comes to Hart Denton, KJ Apa and Cole Sprouse.

Riverdale, Ashleigh Murray, Hayley Law, Asha Bromfield, Cast

Instagram

The Pussycats

Clearly Josie and the Pussycats AKA Ashleigh Murray, Hayley Law and Asha Bromfield are really close off screen too.

Riverdale, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa, Casey Cott, Cast

Instagram

The Gang's All Here

It doesn't matter what scene these actors are on set to shoot they are always having a good time. So, how do we get in all on this fun?!

Riverdale, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, Cast

Instagram

New Kids In Town

Vanessa Morgan and Charles Melton might be the newer season regulars on The CW series, but they already have a super close friendship with just about everyone on set.

Riverdale, Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart

Instagram

Carry On

B and V forever!

Riverdale, Casey Cott, Cole Sprouse, Cast

Instagram

Birthday Boys

Come on, Casey Cott and Sprouse even had a joint birthday celebration while filming in Canada and our hearts can't handle all the love.

Riverdale, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, Ashleigh Murray, Cast

Instagram

Vixens Unite

Forget Betty, Archie, Jughead and Veronica, the Riverdale Vixens are our favorite foursome on and off screen.

Riverdale, Charles Melton, Camila Mendes, KJ Apa, Cast

Instagram

Pizza Party

Can we get in on this pizza party next time...please?!

Riverdale, Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Cast

Instagram

All Dressed Up

In May 2018, Reinhart and Sprouse stepped out together at the Met Gala and proved that Betty and Jughead look good all dressed up.

Riverdale, Camila Mendes, Marisol Nichols, Cast

Instagram

Tea Time

There's nothing like having tea with your TV mom while wearing matching blazers, right? 

Riverdale, KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Cast

Instagram

Sleepy Time

Late nights on set would be less than ideal, but having a friend to sleep on isn't so bad.

Riverdale, Vanessa Morgan, Cole Sprouse

Instagram

Trailer Shenanigans

It's always a party when you have Morgan and Sprouse in one trailer.

Riverdale, KJ Apa, Vanessa Morgan, Hart Denton, Cast

Instagram

Desert Party

When these besties aren't working together they are dancing in the desert at Coachella and we are officially jealous of their tight bond.

Riverdale, Charles Melton, Mark Consuelos, KJ Apa, Cast

Instagram

Work Hard, Play Hard

Mark Consuelos loves to sweat it out with his costars and we're not sure which of the actors is more fit these days.

Riverdale, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, Cast

Instagram

Snuggle Buddies

These two are just the cutest. We now need more Veronica and Cheryl scenes ASAP.

Riverdale, Lili Reinhart, Casey Cott, Cast

Instagram

LOL

Sometimes you just need a good laugh and with the Riverdale cast there are plenty of laughs to be had.

Riverdale, Cole Sprouse, Camila Mendes, Ashleigh Murray, Madelaine Petsch, Lili Reinhart, Cast

Instagram

Mexican Getaway

If you're best friends with your costars, traveling to Mexico City for "work" seems like a fun vacation...without any of the planning.

Riverdale, Lochlyn Munro, Ashleigh Murray, Skeet Ulrich, Charles Melton, Cast

Instagram

Just one of the Boys

#SquadGoals.

Riverdale, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cast

Instagram

Scooter Sisters

"One duo, under God, with liberty and scooters for all," Reinhart captioned this scooter shot and we couldn't have said it better ourselves.

Riverdale returns on Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. on The CW.

