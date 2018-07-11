SUNDAY, NOV. 11
Ultimate Pop Diva Tournament: Vote for Which Singer in the Sweet 16 Should Be No. 1

by Johnni Macke | Wed., Jul. 11, 2018 5:00 AM

The divas have spoken!

Earlier this week, we started with 32 fierce females battling it out for the title of Ultimate Pop Diva and thanks to your votes we officially have our Sweet 16.

Only time will tell which of your favorite female pop singers will come out on top, but for now we have your favorite 16 contenders lined up and ready to battle it out for another round.

Some of the ladies competing in this round are Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, Madonna, Ariana Grande, Gwen Stefani and Taylor Swift.

They will be going up against fellow pop divas (and overall great singers) Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Adele, Pink, Rihanna and Mariah Carey.

Last, but certainly not least, Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Minogue, Shakiraand Janet Jackson have all earned enough votes this round and will live to sing another day!

Now that you know which ladies have made the cut it's time for you to cast your vote for which of them you consider the ultimate pop diva.

Oh, and this time they will be going head-to-head as we get ready to cut our Sweet 16 down to the Elite 8 by next week.

Voting for the Sweet 16 ends on Sunday, July 15 at 3 p.m. PT.

Happy voting!

Ultimate Pop Diva Tournament: Sweet 16
Britney Spears vs. Jennifer Lopez
70.0%
30.0%
Christina Aguilera vs. Shakira
79.3%
20.7%
Madonna vs. Rihanna
65.1%
34.9%
Mariah Carey vs. Adele
51.9%
48.1%
Beyoncé vs. Pink
48.5%
51.5%
Lady Gaga vs. Taylor Swift
61.4%
38.6%
Gwen Stefani vs. Ariana Grande
59.8%
40.2%
Kylie Minogue vs. Janet Jackson
35.9%
64.1%

